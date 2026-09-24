Asia Sports Weekly News Bulletin – ISSUE 78 Week Of 17 August 2026

(1) Hong Kong Yoyo Player Henson Chan Claims Historic Victory at World Yoyo Contest 2026 Henson Chan won the 2A Division at the World Yoyo Contest 2026 in Himeji, Japan, becoming Hong Kong’s first official IYYF world champion. Teammate Liu Man-kai placed second in 2A while also taking gold in the Over-40 Freestyle category among 561 global competitors. (2) Hong Kong Table Tennis Stars Reflect on Sweden WTT Success Ahead of Nagoya Asian Games Hong Kong table tennis players Doo Hoi Kem and Pedrey Ng won silver in the women’s doubles at the WTT Grand Smash Sweden 2026. The duo fell 1–3 to Japan’s Hina Hayata and Miwa Harimoto in the final match. (3) Kai Tak Sports Park CEO Highlights Success of “Ticket Stub Economy” and Global Ambitions Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) CEO Andrew Kam highlighted the success of the venue’s “ticket stub economy,” which has expanded to 30% of on-site merchants. Kam also outlined plans to leverage KTSP’s global awards to attract major international events while supporting surrounding local businesses. (4) DAB Submits Five-Year Sports Industry Proposal Urging Stronger Ties with Mainland China



The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) submitted a sports industry proposal featuring nearly 60 recommendations to Secretary Rosanna Law. Key initiatives include establishing a high-level sports task force, upgrading Hong Kong Stadium, and strengthening sports sector ties with mainland China under a five-year development strategy.

(1) Hong Kong Yoyo Player Henson Chan Claims Historic Victory at World Yoyo Contest 2026

Hong Kong yoyo player Henson Chan made history at the World Yoyo Contest 2026 in Himeji, Japan, by winning the 2A Division (Two-Handed Looping Tricks). Scoring 88.6 points in the finals, Chan became the first player from Hong Kong to earn an official world championship title sanctioned by the International Yo-Yo Federation (IYYF).

Chan, who brings over 20 years of yoyo experience to the stage, previously won multiple regional awards across the Asia-Pacific and gained public prominence alongside his twin brother Chan Chun-hin as the “Yoyo Twins.” Fellow Hong Kong athlete Liu Man-kai secured second place in the 2A Division with a score of 83.7 points, completing a top-two sweep for Hong Kong. Additionally, Liu claimed victory in the Over-40 Freestyle category, building on his long-standing reputation as a veteran in the Asian yoyo scene.

Held from August 13 to 16, 2026, the World Yoyo Contest represents the premier global competitive event for the sport, attracting 561 registered competitors across ten divisions. Local yoyo experts praised the achievements of both athletes, highlighting that their combined success follows previous international podium finishes—such as Wong Wai-lok’s Over-40 Freestyle win in the Czech Republic—and underscores Hong Kong’s growing strength on the global yoyo stage.

News Source: https://www.hk01.com/%E7%A4%BE%E6%9C%83%E6%96%B0%E8%81%9E/60380528/%E4%B8%96%E7%95%8C%E6%90%96%E6%90%96%E5%A4%A7%E8%B3%BD%E6%B8%AF%E5%B0%87%E5%A0%B1%E6%8D%B7-%E9%99%B3%E4%BF%8A%E7%86%99%E5%A5%AA%E9%9B%99%E6%89%8B%E5%9B%9E%E6%97%8B%E8%8A%B1%E5%BC%8F%E5%86%A0%E8%BB%8D%E5%89%B5%E6%9C%AC%E6%B8%AF%E6%AD%B7%E5%8F%B2

(2) Hong Kong Table Tennis Stars Reflect on Sweden WTT Success Ahead of Nagoya Asian Games

the Hong Kong table tennis delegation returned home following a successful campaign at the WTT Grand Smash Sweden, where they earned three silver medals in men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. The athletes and coaching staff shared their insights and progress as they make final preparations for the upcoming Nagoya Asian Games in September.

Doo Hoi Kem praised her younger women’s doubles partner, Pedrey Ng, noting that defeating China’s pair in the quarterfinals provided a huge confidence boost. Doo highlighted how Ng’s energy reinvigorated her play, while Ng expressed deep gratitude for Doo’s steady leadership and support on court. In men’s doubles, young player Baldwin Chan acknowledged that while returning to the finals alongside veteran Wong Chun-ting was positive, he remains focused on improving his single’s play and tactical coordination with Wong ahead of the Games.

Former Hong Kong representative and current coach Jiang Tianyi outlined the team’s upcoming strategy, revealing that the men’s squad will travel to Huangshi, Hubei for targeted intensive training. Coach Jiang also commended 17-year-old rising star Su Tsz Tung, identifying her as a key core player who previously scored crucial points during the London World Team Table Tennis Championships and expecting strong performances from her in Nagoya.

News Source: https://www.hk01.com/%E5%8D%B3%E6%99%82%E9%AB%94%E8%82%B2/60380885/%E4%B9%92%E4%B9%93%E7%90%83-%E5%90%B3%E8%A9%A0%E7%90%B3%E6%84%9F%E6%81%A9%E6%9C%89%E5%B8%AB%E5%A7%90%E6%89%B6%E6%8C%81-%E9%BB%83%E9%8E%AE%E5%BB%B7%E6%9D%9C%E5%87%B1%E7%90%B9%E4%BA%9E%E9%81%8B%E5%89%8D%E6%88%B0%E5%96%AE%E6%89%93%E8%B3%BD?hotNews=1

(3) Kai Tak Sports Park CEO Highlights Success of “Ticket Stub Economy” and Global Ambitions

Andrew Kam, CEO of Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP), shared insights on the venue’s commercial performance during an appearance on the RTHK program Broadcast Drive Guest Room. Kim revealed that the trial of “ticket stub economy”, an economic model where event tickets, wristbands, or digital stubs serve as vouchers or catalysts to drive secondary spending, at the sports park’s shopping retail area has grown from an initial 10% merchant participation to approximately 30%. The initiative has effectively boosted business turnover for participating merchants, prompting broader industry requests for KTSP to help expand the concept.

Kam noted that KTSP actively integrates sports and entertainment with local cultural tourism, benefiting nearby business districts like Kowloon City, where local restaurants and shops experience increased foot traffic during major park events. To support corporate hospitality, KTSP features 57 executive suites for top enterprises, alongside a dedicated Hong Kong SAR government suite designated for hosting international dignitaries.

Having recently earned global recognition as the “World’s Best Main Stadium” of the year, KTSP plans to continually upgrade its facilities and actively target international organizers who have yet to use the venue. To combat scalping and ticket shortages at high-demand concerts, Kam suggested adding extra show dates rather than relying solely on real-name ticketing systems. He also emphasized that KTSP maintains the highest public ticket sales ratio among all Hong Kong venues, complying with government requirements that over half of available tickets be made available for public sale.

News Source: https://news.rthk.hk/rthk/ch/component/k2/1866129-20260814.htm

(4) DAB Submits Five-Year Sports Industry Proposal Urging Stronger Ties with Mainland China

The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) submitted its Five-Year Plan for Hong Kong Sports Industry proposal to the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau on August 12. DAB Legislative Council members Vincent Cheng and Elaine Chik, alongside district representatives, presented the document directly to Bureau Director Rosanna Law to support the HKSAR government’s upcoming five-year planning strategy.

During a press conference held on August 13, Vincent Cheng outlined nearly 60 policy recommendations structured around five core pillars: integrating the sports industry architecture, building an international platform to attract major global sporting events, strengthening integration with mainland China’s sports sector, fostering a home-field economic culture, and expanding the local sports talent pool.

To maximize Hong Kong’s potential as an international sports hub, Cheng placed specific emphasis on upgrading key policy frameworks and local infrastructure. Major proposals include elevating the existing Major Sports Events Committee into a dedicated high-level coordination task force, accelerating facility upgrades at the Hong Kong Stadium and urban parks, and creating iconic, signature sporting events unique to Hong Kong. The DAB emphasized that these combined measures will enable Hong Kong to host a broader variety of international tournaments while unlocking the economic potential of the local sports sector.

News source:https://www.dotdotnews.com/a/202608/13/AP6a7d604de4b04b6c5d368e21.html