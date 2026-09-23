Asia Gaming Weekly News Bulletin – ISSUE 80 Week Of 31 August 2026

(1) Hong Kong Jockey Club Reports Record HK$331.7 Billion Turnover and HK$39.3 Billion Community Contribution The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) recorded a record HK$331.7 billion turnover for FY 2025/26, returning HK$39.3 billion to society. Driven by a 9% rise in international racing, commingling and steady Mark Six growth during its 50th anniversary, the Club generated 6.4% of Hong Kong’s total tax revenue. (2) Pansy Ho Recounts Succession Journey and Reflections on Hong Kong’s Entertainment Golden Era Pansy Ho shared insights on her transition into Shun Tak Holdings under Stanley Ho’s leadership. Ho reflected on her early PR successes, clarified her university education choices, and contrasted the authentic charisma of 1980s icons with today’s agency-packaged celebrities. (3) High-End Retail Bolsters Revenue for Macau Casino Operators Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment Q2 mall revenues for Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment grew 4.8% and 15.6% year-on-year, respectively. Driven by luxury jewelry, watches, and returning mainland spending, high-end retail productivity continued to cushion broader gaming fluctuations for Macau’s major integrated resorts. (4) South Korea Restructures KCSC to Accelerate Digital Illegal Gambling Content Reviews



South Korea’s Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) restructured its operations on August 31, 2026, creating a dedicated task force, AI-driven electronic review systems, and an international cooperation center to accelerate enforcement against online illegal gambling and offshore platforms.

(1) Hong Kong Jockey Club Reports Record HK$331.7 Billion Turnover and HK$39.3 Billion Community Contribution

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) held its Annual General Meeting on September 2, announcing financial results for the 2025/26 fiscal year ending June 30. Driven by growth across core operations, total betting and lottery turnover reached a record high of HK$331.7 billion. Overall business revenue rose HK$3.1508 billion during a landmark year marking the 50th anniversary of the Mark Six lottery.

The Club’s total contribution to society reached HK$39.3 billion. This includes HK$29.3 billion paid in duty and profits tax—representing 6.4% of the Inland Revenue Department’s total tax receipts for the fiscal year—HK$1.4 billion allocated to the Lotteries Fund, and HK$8.6 billion in approved charitable donations through the HKJC Charities Trust.

In horse racing, betting turnover rose 3.6% year-on-year to HK$143.3 billion, generating HK$19.9 billion in gross betting revenue. International commingling remained a principal growth driver, with turnover from 26 overseas markets increasing 9.0% to HK$34.3 billion, accounting for 23.9% of total horse racing betting turnover. HKJC Chairman Martin Liao highlighted the success of Hong Kong racehorses and record tourist turnout at local racetracks, emphasizing the Club’s commitment to community welfare despite economic headwinds and threats from illegal gambling.

News Source: https://hk.on.cc/hk/bkn/cnt/news/20260902/bkn-20260902224634208-0902_00822_001.html

(2) Pansy Ho Recounts Succession Journey and Reflections on Hong Kong’s Entertainment Golden Era

Pansy Ho, Group Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Shun Tak Holdings and founder of Occasions Asia Pacific (天機公關), shared personal insights on a podcast hosted by Zhang Zetian. Reflecting on her early career, Ho revealed that her public relations firm earned HK$6 million in its first year through a major real estate promotion featuring top icons such as Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung, and Anita Mui. Impressed by the pitch, her late father, Stanley Ho, invited her to join Shun Tak Holdings as a board member with a monthly salary of around HK$100,000.

Addressing long-standing rumors, Ho clarified that her father never forced her to abandon her desire to study literature and drama at Vassar College; instead, he offered guidance on her long-term future, leading her to pursue business administration. Upon joining Shun Tak, she established a corporate development section to learn group operations, earning the respect of senior executives and becoming a key decision-maker within two years.

Drawing from her experience organizing major music and film awards in the 1980s, Ho also offered her perspective on the evolution of stardom. She contrasted the natural charisma, distinct personal style, and authenticity of 1980s superstars like Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui with modern idols, whom she characterized as highly formulaic products crafted by talent agencies and image consultants.

News Source: https://global.hk01.com/%E5%8D%B3%E6%97%B6%E5%A8%B1%E4%B9%90/60386415/%E4%BD%95%E8%B6%85%E7%90%BC%E8%8E%B7%E8%B5%8C%E7%8E%8B%E4%BD%95%E9%B8%BF%

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(3) High-End Retail Bolsters Revenue for Macau Casino Operators Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment

Second-quarter financial disclosures reveal that mall retail operations for Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) continued to grow year-on-year, providing a vital cushion against broader casino revenue volatility. GEG’s Promenade Shops at Galaxy Macau recorded a 15.6% year-on-year net revenue increase to HK$379 million, while Sands China’s Cotai Central mall revenue rose 4.8% to US$131 million. Despite minor quarter-on-quarter declines due to seasonal shifts and major global events like the World Cup, both operators benefited from steady luxury demand.

Analyst insights from Jefferies highlighted that high-value categories, particularly fine jewelry and luxury timepieces, drove sales performance. This strength was supported by favorable RMB-to-HKD exchange rates and a shift in luxury spending returning to Hong Kong and Macau from Japan. Tenant sales productivity reflected this momentum: Shoppes at Four Seasons recorded tenant sales of US$4,650 per square foot—a 7.2% year-on-year increase that ended seven consecutive quarters of decline. Meanwhile, Shoppes at Venetian and Shoppes at Londoner saw tenant sales per square foot climb 27.1% and 24.9%, respectively.

With non-gaming investments in retail, dining, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), and entertainment remaining a central strategic priority under Macau’s revised gaming Framework, integrated resorts effectively converted property foot traffic into high-end retail spending. Management at both concessionaires expressed optimism for retail trajectory across the remainder of 2026, supported by upcoming national holidays and major events.

News Source:https://www.exmoo.com/article/264914.html

(4) South Korea Restructures KCSC to Accelerate Digital Illegal Gambling Content Reviews

The Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) announced a major organizational overhaul to tackle online illegal content, with a primary focus on gambling, narcotics, financial fraud, and digital sex crimes. Effective August 31, 2026, the restructuring marks the first comprehensive reform of the regulatory body since its current system was established, introducing dedicated electronic review frameworks to streamline site-blocking and takedown procedures.

Under the new structure, a newly created Digital Economic Crime Task Force will specifically handle illicit information concerning gambling, financial crimes, and copyright infringement. Rather than routing all submissions through a uniform process, clear-cut illegal cases will be processed electronically to accelerate enforcement, while complex matters undergo full deliberative review. Demonstrating this stricter stance on overseas platforms, the regulator recently blocked local access to prediction market platform Polymarket over concerns that it provided an illegal gambling environment for South Korean users.

To support higher case volumes—which doubled over the past three years—the KCSC is integrating IT staff into a new Digital Innovation Team to implement AI detection and workflow automation. Furthermore, an International Cooperation Center has been established to coordinate enforcement actions with overseas agencies and platform providers, targeting illegal gambling domains originating outside South Korean borders.

News Source: https://sigma.world/zh-hant/news/south-korea-remodels-kcsc-to-accelerate-gambling-reviews/