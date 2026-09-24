Asia Fashion Weekly News Bulletin – ISSUE 80 Week Of 31 August 2026

(1) Hactl Partners with HKTDC at Paris Fashion Week to Showcase Eco-Friendly Fashion and Cross-Industry Synergy Hactl partnered with the HKTDC at Paris Fashion Week to showcase 11 Hong Kong designer brands. Highlighting air cargo’s role in global fashion supply chains, Hactl executives modeled upcycled garments designed by Singchin Lo from retired uniforms, promoting sustainable circular fashion on an international stage. (2) Third Hong Kong Fashion Fest Kicks Off with High Fashion Showcase and Citywide Pop-Up Initiative The third Hong Kong Fashion Fest launched on September 1, featuring the VIRTUOSE couture showcase at the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the Wear’s HK citywide pop-up initiative across six prime locations, supporting Hong Kong’s drive to become Asia’s fashion design capital. (3) 45th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Opens with Over 630 Global Exhibitors Driving Mega-Event Economy The 45th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair opened at HKCEC with 630+ international exhibitors. Highlighting Hong Kong’s mega-event economy, the event features the Salon de TIME, over 40 industry forums, and extended online business matching via Click2Match through September 12. (4) McKinsey & BoF Report Highlights AI Adoption and Shifting Consumer Habits in Global Luxury Market Growth



A joint report by McKinsey and The Business of Fashion (BoF) projects 4%–6% annual global luxury growth through 2030, led by China. The study highlights evolving buyer preferences, noting that 63% of aspirational Chinese luxury consumers actively use AI during the product discovery stage.

(1) Hactl Partners with HKTDC at Paris Fashion Week to Showcase Eco-Friendly Fashion and Cross-Industry Synergy

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) partnered with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to present a dedicated showroom at Paris Fashion Week from June 24 to 28. Featuring Spring/Summer collection works from 11 local brands—including PLOTZ, Matter Matters, Kinks Lab, PabePabe, and HARRISON WONG—the event highlighted Hong Kong’s creative diversity to international buyers and media, while debuting exclusive collaborations with French artist Yaz Bukey.

The initiative also included networking receptions and the Hong Kong Fashion Night dinner, attracting around 200 industry professionals and drawing interest from historical French fashion houses considering expansion into Hong Kong. Hactl Chief Executive Frosti Lau noted that while the logistics operator’s presence at a global fashion week surprised many, it successfully demonstrated air cargo’s vital role within the fashion supply chain and promoted Hong Kong’s connectivity as an international aviation hub.

A central highlight was Hactl’s collaboration with local designer Singchin Lo, founder of PLOTZ. The showcase featured redesigned employee uniforms and creative souvenirs upcycled from Hactl’s retired workwear. Kwong and executive team members personally modeled these upcycled fashion pieces in Paris. Rooted in Hactl’s 2021 uniform redesign project—which utilizes eco-friendly fabrics made from recycled plastic waste—the upcycling effort gave old garments a second life, presenting a concrete example of integrating circular economy principles into corporate sustainability.

News Source: https://www.hk01.com/%E7%A4%BE%E6%9C%83%E6%96%B0%E8%81%9E/60382246/hactl%E5%A4%A5%E8%B2%BF%E7%99%BC%E5%B1%80%E5%8F%83%E5%B1%95%E5%B7%B4%E9%BB%8E%E6%99%82%E8%A3%9D%E5%91%A8%E5%B1%95%E7%A4%BA%E7%92%B0%E4%BF%9D%E6%99%82%E8%A3%9D-%E8%B7%A8%E7%95%8C%E5%90%88%E4%BD%9C%E9%96%8B%E6%8B%93%E6%96%B0%E6%A9%9F%E9%81%87?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=01appshare

(2) Third Hong Kong Fashion Fest Kicks Off with High Fashion Showcase and Citywide Pop-Up Initiative

The third Hong Kong Fashion Fest officially opened on September 1, 2026. Organized by the HKSAR Government and led and funded by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau (CSTB), the festival runs through September 14. The opening program, VIRTUOSE: The Art of Haute Couture 2026, was held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum by the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association, showcasing high-fashion craftsmanship from four designer brands hailing from Spain, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law emphasized the HKSAR Government’s commitment to developing Hong Kong into Asia’s premier fashion design capital. She highlighted that creative energy spanning every step of the fashion value chain will further consolidate the city’s position as a leading regional fashion and retail hub.

On the same evening, another flagship program titled Wear’s HK, organized by the Clothing Industry Training Authority, held its launch ceremony. Serving as a new citywide flash pop-up initiative for this edition, Wear’s HK brings together 20 top and emerging Hong Kong designer brands across six prime retail locations through September 14. Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Vivian Sum noted that by integrating runway designs directly into key retail spots, the project provides local residents and global visitors with an immersive “see now, try now, wear now, buy now” shopping experience.

News Source: https://www.wenweipo.com/a/202609/02/AP6a978779e4b0c1e50027322d.html

(3) 45th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Opens with Over 630 Global Exhibitors Driving Mega-Event Economy

The 45th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 14th Salon de TIME officially opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), under the theme Empowering Innovation, Shaping the Future. Jointly organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association, and the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries, the flagship dual event attracted over 630 exhibitors across 16 countries and regions, including new pavilions and debut exhibitors from Hunan Hengyang, Norway, Singapore, and the United States.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau highlighted Hong Kong’s role as a premier trade and exhibition hub aligned with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan. Yau noted that exhibition visitors spend approximately 70% more than average overnight tourists, contributing significantly to the local economy. The HKSAR Government has set aside HK$100 million in its latest Budget to draw high-impact, novel international exhibitions to the city.

HKTDC Executive Director Sophie Chang emphasized Hong Kong’s function as a super connector helping horological businesses pivot toward high-value, branded development amid shifting global supply chains. The fair features dedicated zones—including Pageant of Eternity for premium OEM and ODM complete watches—and hosts over 40 events such as the Asian Watch Conference. Business matching is further extended online through the AI-powered Click2Match platform until September 12.

News Source: https://www.wenweipo.com/a/202609/02/AP6a973509e4b0c1e500272617.html

(4) McKinsey & BoF Report Highlights AI Adoption and Shifting Consumer Habits in Global Luxury Market Growth

A recent joint study by McKinsey & Company and The Business of Fashion (BoF) reveals that the global luxury market is entering an era of normalized, moderate growth. Projected to expand at an annual rate of 4% to 6% through 2030, the luxury industry is seeing its growth engines shift, with China leading the momentum. China’s luxury market is expected to reach $80 billion to $90 billion USD by 2030, driven by an estimated 3.8% annual growth in personal disposable income between 2025 and 2030 and rebounding consumer confidence across footwear, handbags, jewelry, and beauty.

Analyzing survey responses from 2,000 high-end buyers, the report outlines major shifts across brand aspirational value, exclusivity, store experience, and technology adoption. Emotional connection remains the top consideration for both Chinese and American buyers; however, Chinese consumers place a higher premium on brand logo recognition, superior in-store service, and localized storytelling. Furthermore, high-net-worth buyers in China increasingly reject artificial exclusivity in favor of personalized, VIP treatments.

Artificial intelligence and secondary market resales are reshaping the luxury journey. Chinese consumers heavily utilize AI for functional product discovery—63% of aspirational Chinese buyers use AI to learn about product specifications, materials, and craftsmanship, compared to 47% in the United States. To capture evolving market demand, luxury labels are advised to transition from transactional selling to customer-centric relationships, using physical retail spaces as “brand theaters” while leveraging digital innovation.

News Source: https://inews.hket.com/article/4186980/#google_vignette%EF%BC%89