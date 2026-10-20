Horizon Scanner Finance October 2026 - European Developments

European Commission requests ESMA technical advice on Retail Investment Strategy implementation On 24 August 2026, the European Commission published its request to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) (PDF, 698 KB) to provide technical advice on implementing key aspects of the Retail Investment Strategy (RIS) package. The request follows the political agreement reached on the RIS package and seeks ESMA's input on detailed Level 2 measures needed to operationalise the reforms. The request provides the clearest indication to date of the practical requirements firms are likely to face under the RIS package. A key focus is the development of a new "value for money" framework across retail investment products, requiring assessment of whether products' costs and charges are justified having regard to their features, performance and benefits to investors. ESMA has also been asked to develop detailed criteria in relation to inducements, the assessment of undue costs under UCITS and AIFMD, and measures to simplify the retail investor journey. ESMA is required to provide its technical advice to the Commission by 1 October 2027. The RIS package is expected to be published in the Official Journal in early 2027, with application expected from 2029 following the applicable implementation and transposition periods.

ESMA CSDR guidelines to support move to T+1 settlement ESMA is expected to publish finalised amendments to its guidelines on standardised procedures and messaging protocols used between investment firms and their professional clients under Article 6(2) of the Central Securities Depositories Regulation (EU) 909/2014 (CSDR) in October 2026. The amendments, which were the subject of ESMA's May 2026 consultation, are intended to align the guidelines with proposed changes to the CSDR settlement discipline regulatory technical standards (RTS) and support the EU's transition to a T+1 securities settlement cycle scheduled for 11 October 2027. The changes are expected to promote greater standardisation of post-trade processes, improve settlement efficiency and reduce the risk of settlement failures.