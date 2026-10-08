Sustainable Business Impact Report 2026 - Marketplace

We recognise the importance of responsible procurement and the role our supplier relationships play to support our broader Sustainable Business objectives.

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

We recognise the importance of responsible procurement and the role our supplier relationships play to support our broader Sustainable Business objectives. We are committed to procuring environmentally sustainable products and services where possible and to taking account of our service partners’ environmental credentials, ESG commitments and track record as part of our supplier selection and ongoing due diligence processes.

We want to work with suppliers that share our sustainable business ethos and that can demonstrate appropriate standards in an increasingly complex supply chain environment.

Throughout FY2026 we continued to build on the work undertaken in previous years by strengthening our assessment of ESG factors across our supplier base. Our review included publicly available information as well as ESG-related documentation obtained within our supplier due diligence records, including sustainability reports, modern slavery statements, environmental disclosures and corporate responsibility policies.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.