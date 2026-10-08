Sustainable Business Impact Report 2026 - Marketplace

We recognise the importance of responsible procurement and the role our supplier relationships play to support our broader Sustainable Business objectives. We are committed to procuring environmentally sustainable products and services where possible and to taking account of our service partners’ environmental credentials, ESG commitments and track record as part of our supplier selection and ongoing due diligence processes.
We want to work with suppliers that share our sustainable business ethos and that can demonstrate appropriate standards in an increasingly complex supply chain environment.
Throughout FY2026 we continued to build on the work undertaken in previous years by strengthening our assessment of ESG factors across our supplier base. Our review included publicly available information as well as ESG-related documentation obtained within our supplier due diligence records, including sustainability reports, modern slavery statements, environmental disclosures and corporate responsibility policies.
Supplier Assessment Programme
A key development this year was the significant expansion of our supplier assessment programme. In FY2025, our review focused on our 50 largest suppliers; during FY2026, we undertook a project to extend this review to 121 of our highest-value suppliers, representing all suppliers with expenditure exceeding a threshold of €20,000 at that point. This represents a 142% year-on-year increase in the number of suppliers assessed. ESG information was obtained and retained for 78 of those suppliers, equating to 64% of the assessed cohort by number and approximately 82% of total spend within that group.
The firm's increasing adoption of AI technologies during FY2026, including Microsoft Copilot and other approved AI platforms, also influenced our approach to supplier oversight. Working alongside colleagues involved in the firm's AI governance programme, we expanded our existing supplier due diligence processes to incorporate assessment of AI-related ESG factors, including review of energy usage, sustainability commitments and transparency from technology providers.
This work reflects a wider ambition to ensure that the firm's adoption of innovative technologies is aligned with its responsible procurement and sustainable business objectives.
Looking ahead, we will continue our ESG commitment review of all material supplier relationships. Our focus will remain on extending ESG review coverage, seeking appropriate supplier commitments where possible, and maintaining positive engagement with suppliers on ESG issues — including new and evolving areas such as AI-related environmental impact — so that developments in our supply chain continue to support the firm’s wider sustainable business objectives.
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.[View Source]