Horizon Scanner Finance September 2026 - Irish Developments

The Central Bank of Ireland’s (CBI) consultation on its Regulatory Impact Assessments and Approach to Consultation closes for feedback on 30 September 2026.

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The Central Bank of Ireland’s (CBI) consultation on its Regulatory Impact Assessments and Approach to Consultation closes for feedback on 30 September 2026. The consultation seeks stakeholder views on two connected elements of its regulatory process: a draft Statement of Approach to Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) and a proposed updated approach to public consultation. The proposed RIA framework is designed as a structured tool to support regulatory policy development, helping assess the likely impacts of proposals (including costs, benefits, risks and potential unintended consequences) in a way that is proportionate to the significance and complexity of each intervention. As regards consultations, the CBI proposes a more structured and proportionate consultation framework, with clearer timelines (generally 12 weeks), enhanced transparency (publication of responses and feedback statements), broader stakeholder engagement, and stronger integration with regulatory impact assessments to support more evidence-based and transparent policymaking. Press release: Central Bank launches consultation on evolving regulation Consultation: Consultation Paper 170 (PDF, 551KB) and draft Statement of Approach to RIAs (PDF, 434KB)

Deposit Guarantee Scheme – annual contributions The method used by the CBI to calculate annual contributions to the Deposit Guarantee Scheme (DGS) will change from the current “flow‑based” approach to a “stock‑based” approach, taking effect from Q3 2026. This follows a consultation that closed in April 2026 and a feedback statement published by the CBI in August 2026. In changing to a stock-based approach, each member institution’s cumulative past contributions will be considered when deciding whether further contributions are required. This also introduces the possibility that a member institution’s past contributions could place it in credit against future contributions. The overall aim of this proposed change is one of increased proportionality – importantly, the DGS fund target remains unchanged (0.8% of total covered deposits) and the depositors' protection by the DGS is unaffected.

Ireland’s first National AML/CFT/PF Strategy On 13 August 2026, the Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris TD, launched Ireland’s first National Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing Strategy (the Strategy). The Strategy sets out the Government’s approach to combating financial crime over the period 2026 to 2030 and follows publication of the 2026 National Risk Assessment on Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Proliferation Financing (NRA). It is intended to deliver a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to preventing the misuse of Ireland’s financial system for criminal purposes. The Strategy provides the clearest indication to date of the Government’s AML priorities for the remainder of the decade. It confirms a continued focus on implementation of the EU AML package, increased corporate transparency, enhanced information sharing and a more coordinated approach to supervision and enforcement. Press release: Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris launches Ireland’s first National Anti-Money Laundering Strategy Strategy: National AML CFT CPF Strategy (PDF, 1.3MB)

Ireland for Finance Strategy On 25 August 2026, the Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, and Minister of State with special responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance, Robert Troy, launched the new Ireland for Finance Strategy 2026-2030. The strategy sets out 31 key actions aimed at strengthening Ireland’s competitiveness as an international financial services centre. Among the key actions are:

Cutting regulatory and legislative friction: Implementing the CBI’s Simplification Roadmap (see our previous insights post here: Regulating and supervising well – A more effective and efficient framework), introducing a new Regulatory Impact Assessment (as referred to above) and improving the timeliness and visibility of financial-services legislation

Modernising legislation to support tokenisation and private investment: Reviewing the ICAV Act 2015 and the Companies Act 2014 in the context of tokenisation and modernising the Limited Partnership Act 1907 to support private assets and venture capital

Putting digital assets on the agenda: Establishing a new Digital Assets Industry Group and examining public-sector use cases for digital assets

Supporting Ireland’s fintech and start-up ecosystem: Examining how the National Startup Hub can better support international financial services and fintech firms

Opening up new sources of climate finance: Reviewing how Ireland’s structured finance sector could support blended climate and sustainable finance initiatives

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.