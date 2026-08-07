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7 August 2026

On The Horizon - Corporate Update - August 2026

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Arthur Cox

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Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
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DEVELOPMENT
TIMELINE
The MAR delegated regulation, relating to trading by PDMRs during closed periods, the list of designated trading venues and updated indicators of market manipulation, enters into force
5 August 2026
ESAs consultations on KPIs and other aspects of the Taxonomy Disclosures Delegated Act under Article 8 of the EU Taxonomy Regulation close
12 August 2026
DETE consultation on targeted reforms to the legislative framework governing limited partnerships in Ireland closes
14 August 2026
Consultation on ESRS-40a closes
31 October 2026
Revised ESRS & VSRS expected to enter into force
Q4 2026

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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