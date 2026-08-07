On The Horizon - Corporate Update - August 2026

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DEVELOPMENT
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TIMELINE
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The MAR delegated regulation, relating to trading by PDMRs during closed periods, the list of designated trading venues and updated indicators of market manipulation, enters into force
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5 August 2026
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ESAs consultations on KPIs and other aspects of the Taxonomy Disclosures Delegated Act under Article 8 of the EU Taxonomy Regulation close
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12 August 2026
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DETE consultation on targeted reforms to the legislative framework governing limited partnerships in Ireland closes
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14 August 2026
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Consultation on ESRS-40a closes
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31 October 2026
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Revised ESRS & VSRS expected to enter into force
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Q4 2026
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.[View Source]