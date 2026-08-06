Horizon Scanner Finance - August 2026 - European Developments

ESG Ratings Regulation – Transitional notification deadline and fines and penalties

The ESG Ratings Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2024/3005) (ESG Ratings Regulation) establishes a harmonised EU regulatory framework for ESG rating providers, including authorisation, organisational, governance and conflict management requirements, together with ongoing supervision by ESMA.

As part of the transitional arrangements under the ESG Ratings Regulation, ESG rating providers already operating in the EU on 2 July 2026 (other than qualifying small ESG rating providers) may continue to provide ESG ratings during the transition period, provided that they notify ESMA of their intention to seek authorisation by 2 August 2026 and submit a complete authorisation application by 2 November 2026. Firms that fail to meet these deadlines risk losing the benefit of the transitional regime and may be unable to continue providing ESG ratings in the EU pending authorisation.

Separately, on 30 July 2026, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/904 (PDF, 480 KB) supplementing the ESG Ratings Regulation was published in the Official Journal of the European Union and will enter into force on 19 August 2026. This delegated regulation sets out the rules governing ESMA's investigation and enforcement processes, including procedures relating to fines and periodic penalty payments.