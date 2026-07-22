Immigration Compliance A Growing Risk For Business

Business travel happens every day, but it is often overlooked from a compliance perspective when compared to a long-term relocation, writes Declan Groarke, (small picture), managing associate and head of Irish immigration at Lewis Silkin Dublin.

The immigration, employment, and tax risks are either underestimated or considered too modest to warrant formal attention.

In this article, we set out the key immigration risks for organisations sending business travellers to Ireland, the immigration pitfalls to watch out for, and what you can do to avoid them.

Why is business travel a growing risk area?

There is no statutory definition of ‘business trip’ or ‘business traveller’ in most jurisdictions, Ireland included.

What matters is the nature of the activities being undertaken.

Non-productive activities such as attending meetings or negotiating contracts will generally fall within the scope of a business trip, but once an individual begins performing productive work, the compliance obligations can fundamentally change.

What begins as an occasional business trip can evolve into a cross-border working arrangement, and if no one is reviewing or tracking it, the shift goes unnoticed.

Immigration, tax, and employment law are closely interconnected, and a problem in one area can quickly create exposure in another.

The immigration landscape has shifted markedly recently, driven by the digitalisation of border systems, biometric data collection, enhanced data sharing between tax and immigration authorities, and an increasingly aggressive enforcement posture across multiple jurisdictions.

The cumulative effect is:

Cross-border activity that once went undetected is now increasingly visible,

Authorities can more readily identify overstayers or individuals whose activities don’t align with their immigration permission.

Despite this, many businesses still lack a business-travel compliance policy, with the recurring barriers being confusion over ownership and low organisational priority.

So, when considering business travel, what should organisations be thinking about when it comes to business travel to Ireland from an immigration perspective?

Who needs a business visa for Ireland?

For employers sending staff to Ireland, the practical starting point is understanding who requires immigration permission, what activities are permissible, and how to obtain permission.

Non-EEA, British, or Swiss nationals require a short-stay business visa to come to Ireland for business purposes.

A business visa allows an individual to come to Ireland for up to 90 days for activities relating to their job, including to:

Attend meetings,

Negotiate or sign agreements or contracts,

Work for up to 14 days within a single period.

Any activity beyond that scope requires an employment permit, permission under the Atypical Working Scheme, or another appropriate immigration route.

Non-visa-required nationals, those who do not need to make a pre-entry application for a visa to enter Ireland, can obtain business-visitor permission at the port of entry once an immigration officer is satisfied with the reason they are coming to Ireland.

There is a perception that non-visa required nationals are less at risk of being refused entry at Irish ports.

However, where the stated purpose for which someone is coming to Ireland doesn’t align with the business-visitor permission sought, entry can be refused.

Challenges for visa-required nationals

Visa-required nationals face an additional layer of complexity.

Visa application must be prepared and submitted in advance

They must make a pre-entry application for a business visa and must apply from their country of residence by first completing an online application form before submitting a printed, signed, and dated copy of the online application form, together with their passport and supporting documentation, to a visa office for processing.

It’s not always clear where to submit

Knowing where to submit the application is itself a grey area. Depending on their country of residence, an applicant may submit their application to the local Embassy of Ireland office, either directly or via VFS Global (a visa facilitation service used by some embassies).

However, if there is no embassy, the application may need to be sent to another jurisdiction, either directly or via VFS Global. Where none of these options apply, the application may need to be sent centrally to Dublin for processing by the Immigration Service Delivery’s (ISD) Visa Division.

Processing times are unpredictable

Processing times are a significant practical challenge. The recommendation is to apply at least three months in advance, which is not always realistic for urgent business travel, as no priority services are available when applying for an Irish visa, with applications strictly processed in chronological order.

Some embassy offices may process applications relatively quickly, while others may take up to eight weeks or longer. The ISD’s Visa Division in Dublin is currently processing applications in approximately 15 weeks.

Additional supporting documents

There are further logistical complications with supporting documentation requirements.

While there is a core set of supporting documentation required to be submitted with a business-visa application, individual offices can impose their own documentation requirements (some accept digitally signed letters, others insist on wet ink), and passport-retention policies vary between offices.

Consequences of getting it wrong

Getting a business-visa application wrong can carry consequences well beyond a simple refusal. A refusal remains on the applicant's immigration record and must typically be disclosed in future visa applications, both in Ireland and internationally, potentially affecting the processing and outcome of those applications.

In more serious cases, consequences under Irish law can extend to refusal of permission to land, removal from the State, and even criminal liability where false or misleading information has been provided.

From 1 June 2026, applicants who are refused a short-stay visa for Ireland, which includes business visas, can no longer appeal the decision.

The only recourse is to submit a fresh application, addressing the reasons for the original refusal.

The rationale, as stated by Minister Brophy, is that: “In many cases, short stay visas are for a specific trip – a holiday, a family visit, or an event – and by the time the appeal is decided, that opportunity has often passed.”

This is particularly problematic for business-visa applicants.

Lewis Silkin is aware of applications being refused because intended travel dates have passed, not because the applicant applied late, but because processing times exceeded the travel window.

As noted, that is compounded by the fact that visa refusals must be disclosed on any subsequent visa application, not only in Ireland but internationally.

A refusal because of elapsed travel dates can therefore have consequences well beyond the immediate trip, and with no appeal mechanism, the only recourse is to reapply, by which point the business need may have passed entirely.

What should organisations do now?

Businesses should take the following steps:

Audit the business travel they undertake: Understand who is travelling to Ireland, how frequently, and what they are doing there,

Understand who is travelling to Ireland, how frequently, and what they are doing there, Establish who has responsibility for business travel: Make sure you retain cross-functional visibility across immigration, tax, and HR,

Make sure you retain cross-functional visibility across immigration, tax, and HR, Assess legal obligations holistically: Immigration, tax, and employment obligations should be assessed together rather than in silos,

Immigration, tax, and employment obligations should be assessed together rather than in silos, Consider ‘posted’ worker notification obligations: Assess whether a business traveller’s activities also make them a ‘posted’ worker and whether a posted worker notification needs to be sent to the Workplace Relations Commission,

Assess whether a business traveller’s activities also make them a ‘posted’ worker and whether a posted worker notification needs to be sent to the Workplace Relations Commission, Build lead time into planning: Don’t get caught out by immigration requirements and process,

Don’t get caught out by immigration requirements and process, If you don’t have one, create a business-travel policy: This is ever more prevalent in the growing compliance environment and it should have a high priority.

Originally published by Law Society Gazette,14 Jul 2026