Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction September 2026 - Public Procurement

Details of the new EU regime under development are available, as the EU adopts its proposal for a Regulation which would replace the public procurement Directives.

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EU

NEW PUBLIC PROCUREMENT REGIME

Details of the new EU regime under development are available, as the EU adopts its proposal for a Regulation which would replace the public procurement Directives. We look at the proposal in our briefing: New EU public procurement regime: Legislative process begins.

PUBLIC PROCUREMENT REQUIREMENTS UNDER THE NZIA

Guidance

The European Commission published guidance on Article 25 of the Net Zero Industry Regulation. Article 25 sets requirements for public procurement procedures within the scope of public procurement Directives where contracts relate to certain net-zero technologies. Article 25 mandates the application of minimum requirements for environmental sustainability and supply chain resilience, as well as other obligations related to the performance of the contract.

Proposed amendments

Legislative proposals are also in train to amend Article 25, as the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act makes its way through the legislative process. The Parliament published its draft report (PDF, 521 KB). The Parliament’s amendments would broaden the range of net-zero technologies covered by mandatory sustainability requirements, add a mandatory labour-law exclusion ground, raise the disproportionality cost threshold (making the requirements easier to disapply above 40% rather than 25%), and strengthen compliance verification and enforcement mechanisms for public procurement of net-zero technologies. Read our briefing on the initial proposal by the Commission here: The EU Industrial Accelerator Act: Impacts on renewable energy auctions, public procurement and FDI.

INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC PROCUREMENT INSTRUMENT

The European Commission is consulting until 1 December 2026 on a review of the scope, functioning and efficiency of the IPI. The IPI aims to improve reciprocal access to international procurement markets in areas not covered by commitments under the WTO Government Procurement Agreement or bilateral free trade agreements.

DEFENCE LEGISLATION

The agreed texts on the following legal instruments have been published:

They will enter into force on the twentieth day following publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

EU caselaw

AUTOMATIC SUSPENSION

In Joined Cases C‑266/25 and C‑267/25, two Portuguese tenderers challenged awards of contracts for floating photovoltaic power plants at pumping stations, financed with EU funds subject to a completion deadline of 31 December 2025. Under the Portuguese Public Procurement Code, bringing a timely challenge automatically suspends the award decision, but the contracting authority can apply to have that automatic suspension provisionally lifted based on the standstill period having expired and there being a risk of losing EU funding.

The Court of Justice of the EU held that this provision breaches Article 2(3)-(5) of the Remedies Directive, read with Article 47 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU. A national court asked to lift an automatic suspension must first hear the challenging tenderer and must be able to genuinely weigh all interests at stake on the merits. A rule that automatically lifts suspension based only on objective, easily met criteria, while leaving the challenger to disprove them and the contract effectively concludable in the meantime, removes judicial discretion and undermines the essence of the right to an effective remedy. A mere risk of losing EU funding cannot by itself override that right.

AUTOMATIC RENEWAL

In C-653/24, the Italian Court asked whether the Services Directive, including provisions banning automatic renewal of scarce-resource authorisations, applies to small-scale hydroelectric diversion concessions, given a regional law allowing their extension to match renewable energy incentive periods.

The Court held the Services Directive does not apply. Electricity is a good, not a service. This holds even where the power plant in question must also perform ancillary activities (managing water flow, protecting hydrogeological balance, and occasional network balancing). These remain ancillary to the principal activity of generating electricity and do not convert it into a service.

OPINION ON DEFENCE

Joined Cases C‑271/25 and C‑334/25 involve two references from the Lithuanian Supreme Court arising from tenderers excluded from public procurement procedures under wartime/state-of-emergency legislation. The legislation allows exclusion where the Government or national security authorities indicate the tenderer poses a threat to national security. Advocate-General Biondi’s Opinion may be summarised as follows:

Grounds for exclusion from public procurement procedures for reasons relating to the protection of national security, established by national provisions adopted under Article 4(2) on the Treaty of the EU are autonomous grounds for exclusion to which the public procurement Directives do not apply.

EU law does not prevent national provisions that provide for automatic exclusion based on binding information from a competent national security authority indicating that the supplier has interests that could pose a threat to national security, provided the security authority itself carries out an individual, up-to-date, reasoned assessment respecting fundamental rights and the operator’s defence rights.

Extending a security exclusion decision from one procurement to another (exceptional/temporary measures) is also permissible if justified by current, case-specific circumstances meeting the same EU-law requirements.

The contracting authority must disclose the essential content of its reasons, balancing good administration/effective judicial protection against national security, withholding only what would pose a direct and specific security risk.

Judicial review must not be restricted from assessing the substance of the security information. It is compatible with Article 47 of the Charter on Fundamental Rights of the EU for only the court to see classified material, provided the operator gets the substance of the reasoning and only genuinely sensitive evidence is withheld.

A statutory national security exclusion ground may be relied on even if not stated in the procurement documents.

OPINION ON UTILITIES DIRECTIVE

In C-618-25, Greece’s gas transmission system operator ran a tender for an LNG carrier. An unsuccessful bidder challenged the award, raising the question of whether the TSO was a “contracting entity” under the Utilities Directive holding “special or exclusive rights” under Article 4(3).

Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona considers that the TSO does hold such rights. Greek law reserves exploitation and management of the transmission system exclusively to the entity concerned, and no other operator can carry on equivalent activities in the areas it covers, substantially affecting third parties’ ability to operate. This conclusion was unaffected by the limited, residual rights of independent gas systems serving unconnected areas.

The Advocate General also considers that the TSO’s privatisation (a transparent tender for 66% of its shares) does not bring it within the Article 4(3) exception for rights granted via a procedure with adequate publicity and objective criteria. The privatisation changed the TSO’s ownership only. It did not grant, renew, or reassign any right over the transmission system, which continues to derive directly from Greek legislation. He therefore proposes that the TSO remains subject to the Utilities Directive.

Ireland

METROLINK

The Government approved MetroLink to proceed to detailed tender stage. This follows a joint review by the Department of Transport and National Transport Authority of a detailed business case under Approval Gate 2 of the Infrastructure Guidelines.

CONSTRUCTION PIPELINE

The updated National Development Plan Construction Pipeline is available. It is intended to identify projects that have procurement and construction timelines over the next years.

LARGE CAPITAL PROJECTS

The Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation invites written submissions until 22 October 2026 to feed into its consideration of the topic of public procurement, and in particular price collusion in relation to large capital projects.

UK

INFRASTRUCTURE DELIVERY

At a time when the Government in Ireland is advancing reforms to accelerate development of critical infrastructure delivery, it is worth being aware that the UK Government is also undertaking initiatives in this area. They include further reform of judicial review in addition to changes made to the Planning Act 2008 by the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025. The intent is that energy, transport, water and other types of major infrastructure would benefit from a parliamentary authorisation route. Further information is available on the GOV.uk website: The Simplification and Agency of Government - Letter to ministers.

SOCIAL VALUE MODEL

In the UK, the Cabinet Office published Public Policy Note 026: The social value model. It requires that in-scope organisations include a relevant delivery outcome (good jobs or skills) and corresponding award criteria applying a minimum weighting to social value criteria of 10% for contracts valued at £1 million to £5 million and 20% for contracts valued at £5 million or above. Further guidance is anticipated in Autumn 2026.

UK CASELAW

In Involve Visual Collaboration Ltd v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions [2026] EWHC 2209 (TCC), an incumbent audio-visual services provider was excluded from a tender for a video channels solution after failing a minimum threshold score on a technical question requiring the solution to be “integrated and provided from within” Government web pages.

The Court dismissed the challenge. A decision to re-moderate the technical scores after the initial moderation was complete was not a breach of transparency or manifestly erroneous. It had been prompted by a genuine concern that the award criteria had been misapplied, and all tenderers’ scores for that question were reopened equally.

One evaluator’s use of an extraneous comparison (likening the claimant’s proposal to an existing inferior solution, not part of the stated criteria) during re-moderation did breach the transparency principle, as it was not applied uniformly to all tenderers. However, the evidence showed the same score of 1 would have been awarded regardless of the extraneous material, so the outcome (exclusion) would not have changed.

Separately, the claimant breached a conflict-of-interest mitigation agreement, in that an incumbent staff member was involved in drafting the tender, contrary to an agreed “oversight only” role. It is worth noting that the staff member had not been aware of the details in the conflict-of-interest agreement, and that this did not excuse the breach by the claimant. The defendant would have been entitled to exclude/reject the tender because of this breach in any event, and its exercise of discretion was not manifestly disproportionate.

Consequently, the claimant obtained only a declaration of the transparency breach regarding extraneous material. The Court was not prepared to set aside the contract award or to award damages, given that the claimant could not show the breach caused any loss.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.