Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction September 2026 - Transport

The annual report of the EU Aviation Safety Agency on the implementation of the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation provides an overview of the market as it develops in the EU. It indicates that SAF supply exceeded the Regulation’s mandatory 2025 target of a minimum 2% SAF share.

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EU

SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL

The annual report of the EU Aviation Safety Agency on the implementation of the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation provides an overview of the market as it develops in the EU. It indicates that SAF supply exceeded the Regulation’s mandatory 2025 target of a minimum 2% SAF share. Aviation fuel suppliers reported supplying 39.3 million tonnes of aviation fuel at EU airports in 2025, of which SAF accounted for 1.1 million tonnes, up from 193,000 tonnes in 2024. Further information is available on the EASA website: EU sustainable aviation fuel supply exceeds 2025 ReFuelEU Aviation target.

Ireland

LEGISLATION PROGRAMME

The Government’s legislation programme for Autumn 2026 (PDF, 553 KB) includes:

For priority publication: Metrolink Bill

For priority drafting: Energy Performance of Buildings Directive Bill (which includes sustainable travel infrastructure requirements)

All other legislation: Critical Infrastructure (Emergency Powers) Bill and Dublin Transport Authority (Amendment) Bill No. 2

METROLINK

The Government approved MetroLink to proceed to detailed tender stage. This follows a joint review by the Department of Transport and National Transport Authority of a detailed business case under Approval Gate 2 of the Infrastructure Guidelines.

CONSTRUCTION PIPELINE

The updated National Development Plan Construction Pipeline is available. It is intended to identify projects that have procurement and construction timelines over the next few years.

SUSTAINABILITY

The Department of Transport has reported on the actions taken under the Sustainable Mobility Policy Acton Plan. Further information is available on gov.ie website: Minister O’Brien publishes Final Progress Report of Sustainable Mobility Policy Action Plan.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.