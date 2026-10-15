Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction September 2026 - Digital Infrastructure

The European Commission has adopted a proposal which primarily deals with child safety on platforms. However, operating systems and software application stores, defined by reference to the Digital Markets Act...

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EU

Proposal for a Regulation to keep Digital Internet Spaces Accountable and Trustworthy (EU Kids Act)

The European Commission has adopted a proposal which primarily deals with child safety on platforms. However, operating systems and software application stores, defined by reference to the Digital Markets Act, are brought within scope as regulated infrastructure layers. Their obligations are focused on sharing age verification with providers in certain circumstances (operating systems) and putting in place and applying an age-rating system (app stores). The Regulation also builds a dedicated, EU-wide age-verification technical infrastructure that all in-scope services must plug into.

STUDY ON CLOUD AND AI DEVELOPMENT IN THE EU

The European Commission published a study examining the EU’s current and future cloud and AI infrastructure requirements. The study identifies two key challenges for the EU’s AI ecosystem: limited and geographically concentrated computing availability within the EU, and continued dependence on cloud and AI computing services provided by non-EU suppliers.

2026 EUROPEAN 5G OBSERVATORY

The European Commission has published a summary of the 2026 European 5G Observatory workshop on Europe’s progress towards advanced 5G and future 6G deployment. The workshop highlighted the need for improved measurement of advanced connectivity services and examined the role of 5G standalone networks, private networks and emerging 6G technologies in achieving the EU’s Digital Decade objectives. The workshop took place online on 23 June 2026.

ComReg

QUARTERLY KEY DATA REPORT – Q2 2026

ComReg published its quarterly key data report on the Irish communications market. ComReg's Q2 2026 report highlights continued growth in fibre and 5G services, with Fibre-to-the-Premises now the most widely purchased broadband technology and available to 87% of Irish premises. The report also points to rising broadband and mobile data consumption, reflecting the continued migration towards next-generation communications infrastructure.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.