Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction - October 2026 - State Aid

State aid approvals

FUEL COST RELIEF SCHEMES (MIDDLE EAST CRISIS)

Under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid framework (PDF, 741 KB), the European Commission approved targeted national aid measures to support sectors most affected by fuel price increases.

In Germany, the European Commission approved a €4.5 million German State aid scheme for fishing and aquaculture companies facing increased fuel prices due to the Middle East crisis.

In Portugal, the European Commission approved €30 million Portuguese State aid for agricultural, fishery and aquaculture companies facing increased fuel and fertiliser prices due to the Middle East crisis.