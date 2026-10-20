Corporate Update October 2026 - Listed Companies

The European Commission has published a draft delegated regulation updating the regulatory technical standards on the conditions for share buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures...

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MAR: Share buy-backs

The European Commission has published a draft delegated regulation updating the regulatory technical standards on the conditions for share buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures that are exempt from the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) prohibitions on insider dealing and unlawful disclosure of inside information and market manipulation.

The changes reflect the Listing Act’s simplification of the buy-back reporting regime (which took effect from 4 December 2024), permit buy-back transactions to be reported to regulators in aggregated form only and align the disclosure and reporting regime for stabilisation measures with that applicable to buy-back programmes. The draft regulation is open for feedback until 19 October 2026.

Prospectus Regulation

ESMA has published a package of materials under the Prospectus Regulation to reflect changes introduced by the Listing Act which includes a consultation on updated guidelines on disclosure requirements (PDF, 640 KB) (which closes on 9 November 2026 and final guidelines are expected in Q2 2027) and revised Q&As (PDF, 189 KB).

Separately, a corrigendum to the delegated regulation on the standardised format and sequence and the streamlined content, scrutiny and approval of the prospectus has been published in the Official Journal and amends two of the Annexes to address cross-referencing errors.

UKLR: New FCA Regime for Sustainability Disclosures

The FCA has published its final sustainability disclosure regime for UK listed issuers, replacing the existing TCFD-based framework with disclosures aligned to UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS), the UK-endorsed version of the ISSB Standards. Issuers will generally be required to report against both UK SRS S1 and S2 on a “comply or explain” basis, representing a notable shift from the FCA’s original proposal to mandate climate disclosures. The new rules also introduce transition plan and sustainability assurance-related disclosures for commercial companies and extend UK SRS reporting expectations and sustainability assurance-related disclosures to international secondary-listed issuers. The regime will apply to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027, with phased transitional reliefs for certain non-climate and Scope 3 emissions disclosures

LSE Dividend Timetable 2027

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has published its dividend procedure timetable for 2027 (PDF, 206 KB), flagging the UK’s move to T+1 settlement from 11 October 2027. Securities will not be marked ex-dividend between 4 and 18 October 2027 while the market transitions, with the first ex-dividend date on a T+1 basis being 22 October 2027.

Glass Lewis: Move to Multiple Research Perspectives

Glass Lewis is changing how it advises investors on how to vote. From September 2027, instead of giving a single “house view”, it will offer four different research perspectives, reflecting different investor approaches to governance, sustainability and stewardship. Glass Lewis is currently consulting on the proposal until 16 October 2026.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.