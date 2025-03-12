Greece's Golden Visa: The Most In-Demand Residency Program – Secure Your €250,000 Investment Opportunity

Greece's Golden Visa program is the most sought-after residency-by-investment scheme in Europe, consistently attracting high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and global investors. The program has set record-breaking numbers in recent years, surpassing competing programs in Portugal and Spain. Its appeal lies in its affordable real estate investment threshold, visa-free access to the Schengen Zone, and straightforward residency process with no physical stay requirements.

However, in response to surging demand and increasing property values, Greece has raised its Golden Visa investment threshold in key areas, introducing new minimum investment levels of €400,000 to €800,000 in many regions.

While these changes have significantly impacted investors looking for cost-effective entry into the program, one exclusive opportunity remains: the €250,000 investment option.

The €250,000 Greek Golden Visa – A Limited-Time Investment Opportunity

Despite the increase in most regions, select real estate options still qualify under the original €250,000 investment threshold, making this the most attractive route for investors who want to secure Greek residency with minimal capital commitment.

This lower-tier investment option is available in specific cases, such as:

Properties in municipalities that do not fall under the new €400,000 or €800,000 zones.

Real estate requiring restoration or redevelopment, including historical properties.

Commercial properties converted into residential units.

Given the high demand and limited availability of properties that qualify under this category, now is the last opportunity to take advantage of Greece's most affordable route to European residency.

Why Investors Prefer the €250,000 Investment Option

While higher-tier investment options at €400,000 and €800,000 are now in place, the majority of investors prefer the €250,000 option for key reasons:

Affordability & Accessibility

– A cost-effective way to obtain Greek residency without overextending investment capital. High Market Demand & Property Value Growth

– Greece's real estate market has shown steady appreciation, making it a strong investment opportunity. Residency Without Relocation

– No physical stay requirements, allowing investors to maintain flexibility while holding EU residency. Limited Availability – First Come, First Served

– With fewer properties qualifying under the €250,000 category, investors must act fast before this option disappears entirely.

Savva & Associates – Your Partner for the €250,000 Golden Visa Investment Route

At Savva & Associates, we specialize in EU Residency by Investment solutions and provide comprehensive Golden Visa support for our clients. Unlike standard firms that only assist with application processing, we go beyond and help investors identify qualifying €250,000 properties that meet both investment and residency requirements.

Our services include:

Full Assistance with the Greek Golden Visa Application – Ensuring a smooth and compliant residency application process.

Exclusive Access to €250,000 Investment Properties – We source and verify properties that qualify under the lowest investment threshold.

Legal & Tax Advisory for International Investors – Providing strategic planning for tax-efficient residency structuring.

With extensive experience in investment migration, Savva & Associates ensures a seamless process for investors who want to obtain Greek residency at the most competitive investment level available.

Act Now – The €250,000 Investment Route Won't Last Forever

As the demand for Greece's Golden Visa continues to soar, the availability of €250,000 properties is rapidly decreasing. This is a limited-time opportunity for investors to secure EU residency at the lowest possible cost before this option is phased out.

Contact Savva & Associates today to explore exclusive real estate options and secure your Greek Golden Visa before it's too late.

