Invest In Greece – Changes In Golden Visa With Investments In Startups

Why Invest in Greece's Golden Visa Program?

Are you wondering, "Is the Golden Visa still available in Greece?" The answer is a resounding yes, with exciting new opportunities for international investors. Recent updates to Greece's Golden Visa program make it one of the most appealing residency programs in Europe. By investing in innovative startups through the Elevate Greece National Registry of Startups, you can secure residency for yourself and your family while contributing to Greece's growing innovation sector.

Key Updates to Greece's Golden Visa Program

If you're asking, "What makes Greece's Golden Visa different?" here's what you need to know:

Minimum Investment: With a minimum investment of €250,000.00 in qualifying funds, investors gain residency in Greece.

Startups Focus: Investments must be directed toward startups registered with Elevate Greece, a key driver of innovation in the country.

Family-Friendly Program: Residency extends to your family, ensuring peace of mind and stability.

How to Apply for Greece's Golden Visa

The process to obtain a Greek Golden Visa is straightforward:

Investment Options: For an investment through a Greek legal entity, applicants must hold 100% of its shares.

For an investment through a foreign legal entity, ownership of a 33% capital share minimum is required.

For individual investors, obtained shares must not exceed 33% of the startup's capital. Permit Duration: The residence permit is initially valid for one year and renewable for two-year periods, provided the investment is maintained. Job Creation: Investors must create at least two new job positions within the first year of investment to ensure visa renewal.

Frequently Asked Questions About Greece's Golden Visa

"Is the Golden Visa still available in Greece?"

Yes, and the program has been enhanced with new opportunities for startup investments.

Yes, and the program has been enhanced with new opportunities for startup investments. "Can my family also qualify for the Golden Visa?"

Absolutely! The program extends residency benefits to family members, offering access to healthcare, education, and more.

Absolutely! The program extends residency benefits to family members, offering access to healthcare, education, and more. "What are the benefits of Greece's Golden Visa compared to other countries?"

Greece's program stands out for its low investment threshold, access to the Schengen Zone, and the opportunity to invest in a booming innovation sector.

Greece's program stands out for its low investment threshold, access to the Schengen Zone, and the opportunity to invest in a booming innovation sector. "Is Golden Visa renewal possible if I travel abroad?"

Yes, absences from Greece do not affect the renewal of your residency permit, provided investment and job creation criteria are met.

The Benefits of Greece's Golden Visa

Greece's Golden Visa program offers unmatched advantages:

Residency in a Mediterranean destination with high living standards.

Access to private healthcare and education for you and your family.

Visa-free travel across the Schengen Zone.

A streamlined process for investors focused on startups and innovation.

Why Choose Eurofast?

Navigating the Greek Golden Visa process can be complex, but Eurofast's expert legal team in Greece is here to guide you. Whether you're investing in startups or considering other options, we provide personalized advice and comprehensive support tailored to your needs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.