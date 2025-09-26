Vietnam-Comparison Market Access – WTO – Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement – EU Vietnam Free Trade Agreement – Asean Economic Community – Which Agreement Provides Best Level Of Market Access For Foreign Investors And Service Providers? The Answers:

Vietnam's economic trajectory has been one of resilience and transformation over the past decade. The country has sustained its momentum and remains a key destination for foreign investors. Despite global headwinds such as U.S.–China trade tensions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, Vietnam continues to demonstrate robust growth, averaging around 6% annually in the years leading up to 2024. The nation has strengthened its institutional framework, improved infrastructure, and embraced digital transformation, positioning itself as a critical node in global supply chains.

A Dynamic Economic Outlook

Vietnam's GDP growth in recent years reflects a stable macroeconomic environment, driven by strong manufacturing, rising domestic consumption, and strategic participation in global trade pacts. In 2024, GDP is projected to grow around 6% following a 5.05% expansion in 2023, supported by resilient exports and increasing foreign direct investment (FDI). Inflation remains under control, and the government's commitment to market reforms and green transition policies strengthens investor confidence. Key sectors such as renewable energy, high-tech manufacturing, semiconductors, and digital services are emerging as new growth engines, backed by government initiatives to enhance human capital and promote sustainable development.

Vietnam has also seen a steady increase in FDI, with disbursements reaching record levels in 2023 and early 2024 as global companies diversify away from China. Electronics, semiconductors, and e-commerce logistics have become particularly attractive industries, supported by competitive labor costs and a young, tech-savvy workforce. At the same time, the government is intensifying efforts to improve administrative efficiency, strengthen the legal framework for intellectual property rights, and accelerate public investment in transportation networks to facilitate trade.

Major Trade Pacts Shaping Market Access

Vietnam's trade policy continues to evolve, building on landmark agreements and adding new frameworks to expand its global reach. These agreements not only drive export growth but also require Vietnam to modernize its legal and regulatory systems, aligning them with international standards and fostering greater transparency. Key agreements include:

ASEAN Economic Community (AEC): As part of ASEAN's effort to create a single market and production base, Vietnam benefits from tariff elimination across Southeast Asia. The AEC now represents a combined GDP exceeding US$3.6 trillion and a population of over 670 million, with deepening integration in services and investment. Ongoing initiatives aim to reduce non-tariff barriers, improve customs procedures, and enhance digital connectivity within the region.

EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA): Entered into force in 2020, the EVFTA eliminates over 99% of tariffs over a 10-year schedule. Vietnamese exports, particularly textiles, footwear, and agricultural products, have surged into the EU, while European investors gain broader market access in manufacturing, renewable energy, and high-tech sectors. The agreement also includes strong provisions on sustainable development, labor rights, and environmental protection, setting a benchmark for Vietnam's future trade negotiations.

Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP): The CPTPP came into effect for Vietnam in 2019. Covering 11 economies accounting for 13% of global GDP, it provides preferential access to key markets such as Canada, Japan, and Australia, while setting high standards on labor, environment, and digital trade. New members such as the United Kingdom, which formally acceded in 2023, further expand the agreement's scope and economic significance. Regarding foreign investment protection vis-à-vis the Vietnamese Government, the CPTPP introduces the mechanism of Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS). Under that provision, for investment-related disputes, the investors have the right to bring claims to the host country by means of international arbitration. The arbitration proceedings shall be made public as a matter of transparency in conflict cases. In addition, all decisions of the ISDS tribunal are directly enforceable in Vietnam and offshore against Vietnam. That is a level of legal certainty that never existed before in Vietnam.

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP): Effective from 2022, RCEP creates the world's largest trade bloc, integrating ASEAN with China, Japan, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. Vietnam gains from harmonized rules of origin, streamlined customs procedures, and expanded supply chain networks. The agreement strengthens Vietnam's position as a regional manufacturing hub and supports its ambitions to become a key player in Asia-Pacific trade.

Market Access Comparison: Vietnam vs. Key Trade Frameworks

Foreign investors considering Vietnam should evaluate sectoral commitments across the WTO, AEC, EVFTA, and CPTPP. These agreements differ in their approach to market liberalization and can significantly impact investment strategies:

1. Negative vs. Positive Lists: The WTO, AEC, and EVFTA follow a positive list approach, where only listed sectors are open to foreign investment. In contrast, the CPTPP uses a negative list, meaning all sectors are open unless explicitly restricted. This provides greater certainty and flexibility for investors and encourages a more competitive environment.

2. Distribution Services: Under the EVFTA and CPTPP, Vietnam has gradually relaxed restrictions on retail establishment, phasing out the Economic Needs Test (ENT) for outlets under 500 m² and committing to abolishing ENT entirely within five years of implementation. This reform is especially important for international retailers and e-commerce platforms seeking to scale operations in Vietnam's fast-growing consumer market.

WTO/AFAS

The establishment of outlets for retail services (beyond the first one) shall be allowed on the basis of an Economic Needs Test (ENT) EVFTA

Same as in the WTO / AFAS but added the following:

In case of establishing an outlet less than 500m2 within the area planned for trading activities and already completed construction of infrastructure, ENT is not required.

5 years from the date of entry into force of the Agreement, the requirement of the ENT will be abolished.

CPTTP

Same as in the EVFTA but added the following:

The main criteria of the ENT include the number of existing service suppliers in a particular geographic area, the stability of market and geographic scale.

3. Energy Sector: The EVFTA allows foreign participation with restrictions in power generation, while the CPTPP offers broader commitments except for sensitive areas such as power transmission and nuclear energy. Recent government policies encouraging renewable energy projects, including wind and solar, create additional opportunities despite lingering regulatory challenges.

WTO/AFAS

N/A

EVFTA

Unbound (meaning no commitment) regarding:

– Production of electricity; transmission and distribution of electricity on own account

– Manufacture of gas; distribution of gaseous fuels through mains on own account

– Production of steam and hot water; distribution of steam and hot water on own account

Other sub-sectors: not included (meaning no commitment) in the service schedule.

CPTPP

Only the following restrictions:

– Foreign investment to own or operate power transmission facilities in Viet Nam may not be permitted. EVN (Viet Nam Electricity Corporation) is currently the sole authorised owner and operator of power transmission facilities in Viet Nam.

– Viet Nam reserves the right to adopt or maintain any measure with respect to hydroelectricity and nuclear power.

– Services incidental to energy distribution: Foreign services suppliers are not allowed to supply the services incidental to energy distribution. Foreign investment in these services is not permitted.

4. Financial Services: CPTPP members enjoy fewer restrictions on cross-border banking and insurance services compared to WTO commitments, where foreign shareholding caps remain higher. This has spurred interest from global financial institutions seeking to provide new products in Vietnam's rapidly growing capital markets.

Insurance sector:

EVFTA

N/A

Bank Services:

WTO/AFAS/EVFTA

Cross-border supply mode: No commitment, except:

Provision and transfer of financial information, and financial data processing and related software by suppliers of other financial services; and

Advisory, intermediation and other auxiliary financial services on all activities listed in subparagraphs from (a) to (k), including credit reference and analysis, investment and portfolio research and advice, advice on acquisitions and on corporate restructuring and strategy.

Commercial presence mode: Foreign purchase of shares in each Viet Nam's joint-stock commercial bank may not exceed 30% of the bank's chartered capital.

A branch of foreign commercial bank is not allowed to open other transaction points outside its branch office, excluding ATMs.

CPTPP

Cross-border supply mode: No restriction

Commercial presence mode: No other restrictions other than:

A foreign credit institution or a foreign institution engaged in a banking operation shall only be permitted to establish one representative office in each province or city under the central authority.

General directors (directors), deputy general directors (deputy directors), chief accountants, directors of branches and directors of subsidiary companies and people assuming equivalent positions must reside in Viet Nam during their term of office whenever they assume the positions in the Board of Directors of a credit institution.

Securities services:

WTO/AFAS

Commitments on 6 sub-sectors

Commercial presence mode:

foreign securities service suppliers are permitted to establish representative offices and joint ventures with maximum foreign ownership of 49%.

After 5 years from the date of accession, securities service suppliers with 100% foreign-invested capital shall be permitted.

EVFTA

Same commitments in 6 sub-sectors

Commitments on 2 additional services: Provision and transfer of financial data processing; and credit reference and analysis.

Commercial presence mode: Same as the WTO/ AFAS

CPTPP

No restrictions except the following:

The operation and services provided by branches of foreign securities company and fund management company in Viet Nam are subject to approval of the Government of Viet Nam, including the imposition of conditions for the approval.

Foreign participation from above 49% to less than 100% of charter capital of a securities company, fund management company in Viet Nam is subject to approval of the Government of Viet Nam, including the imposition of conditions for the approval.

5. Transport Services:

Sub-sectors

Maritime transport services

Internal Waterways transport + Passenger transport

+ Freight transport

Rail transport+ Passenger transport + Freight transport

Air transport + Selling and Marketing of Air Transport Services

WTO

Commercial presence mode: joint venture with maximum 49% foreign ownership

Cross-border supply mode: No commitment

Commercial presence mode: joint venture with maximum 49% foreign ownership

Cross-border supply mode: No commitment

Commercial presence mode: joint venture with maximum 49% foreign ownership

Cross-border supply mode: No restriction

Commercial presence mode: Airlines are permitted to provide service in Viet Nam through their ticketing offices or agents in Viet Nam

AFAS

Same as WTO

Cross-border supply mode: No restriction

Commercial presence mode: joint venture with maximum 51% foreign ownership

Cross-border supply mode: No restriction

Commercial presence mode: joint venture with maximum 51% foreign ownership

Cross-border supply mode: No restriction

Commercial presence mode: No restriction

CPTPP

Same as WTO

Same as WTO

Cross-border supply mode: No restrictions

Commercial presence mode:

+ Freight transport:

joint venture with maximum 49% foreign ownership

+ Passenger transport: not permitted

Viet Nam reserves the right to maintain or adopt any measure.

EVFTA

Commercial presence mode: joint venture with maximum 70% foreign ownership

Same as AFAS

Same as WTO

Same as WTO

6. Telecommunications: Foreign ownership limits in non-facilities-based services have increased from 65% under WTO schedules to as high as 100% within five years of CPTPP entry into force. The liberalization of this sector supports the expansion of 5G networks and cloud computing services, enabling deeper digital integration.

Sub-sectors

Non facilities-based services

Other services – Virtual Private Network (VPN)

WTO/AFAS

Commercial presence mode: Joint venture with maximum 65% foreign ownership

Commercial presence mode: Joint venture with maximum 70% foreign ownership

EVFTA

Commercial presence mode: Upon entry into force, Joint venture with maximum 65% foreign ownership

5 years from the date of entry into force of the Agreement, this capital limitation will be 75%.

Commercial presence mode: Upon entry into force, Joint venture with maximum 70% foreign ownership

5 years from the date of entry into force of the Agreement, this capital limitation will be 75%.

CPTPP

Joint venture or purchase of shares in a Vietnamese enterprise, with maximum 65% foreign ownership.

No later than 5 years from the date of entry into force of the Agreement, this capital limitation will be 100%.

Joint venture or purchase of shares in a Vietnamese enterprise, with maximum 70 % foreign ownership.

No later than 5 years from the date of entry into force of the Agreement, this capital limitation will be 100%.

7. Government Procurement and Intellectual Property: Both the EVFTA and CPTPP contain advanced provisions on government procurement and IP protection, giving foreign investors greater access to public projects and reinforcing Vietnam's commitment to global best practices.

Criteria

Monetary values that determine whether procurement by central government is covered under an agreement

Procurement of construction services by central government entities

Entities covered

Exclusion of preferences for SMEs

Application of offsets

EVFTA

130,000 Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$191,000) from 15 years since the entry into force of the agreement

Initial transitional threshold: 1.5 million SDRs

Initial threshold: 65.2 million SDRs

After 15 years, 8.5 million SDRs

22 central government bodies (added the Ministry of Public Security)

42 other entities: added two state-owned enterprises (Vietnam Electricity and Vietnam Railways) and two universities (Vietnam National University – Hanoi and Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City)

Sub-central government coverage: Adds 2 cities: Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh – expansion of the list within 15 years since the entry into force of the agreement

Broad exclusion

Based on value of a contract

CPTPP

130,000 Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$191,000) from 25 years since the entry into force of the agreement

Initial transitional threshold: 2 million SDRs

Initial threshold: 40 million SDRs

After 15 years, 5 million SDRs

21 central government bodies

38 other entities

No sub-central government coverage – expansion of the list within 3 years since the entry into force of the agreement

Applies only to procurement of goods and services whose value is estimated at 260,000 SDRs or less and may not be applied to SMEs with more than 500 permanent full-time employees.

Based on the total value of covered procurement

***

Please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com if you have any questions or want to know more details on the above. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.