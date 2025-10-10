Thailand To Implement New Export Licensing Rules For Dual-Use Items

This article draws primarily on reporting by the Commerce News Agency regarding the Department of Foreign Trade's recent measures on dual-use items.1 Additional insights are taken from a seminar organized by the Department that introduced the e-Licensing system for export permits.2

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) under the Ministry of Commerce is preparing to enforce tighter regulations on dual-use items (DUI)—products that can serve both civilian and military purposes—to curb the risk of their use in developing weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

The initiative is part of Thailand's obligations under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 and the country's Control of Item in Relation to the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction Act, 2019.

Based on the European Union's dual-use classifications, the DFT has identified 1,775 dual-use items across 10 categories (0–9), representing an export value of 3.51 trillion baht, or roughly 30% of Thailand's total export turnover of over 10 trillion baht in 2024.

The categories include:

Category 0 : Nuclear reactors, robotic arms, natural uranium (41 items)

: Nuclear reactors, robotic arms, natural uranium (41 items) Category 1 : Special materials and related equipment (483 items)

: Special materials and related equipment (483 items) Category 2 : Material processing equipment (218 items)

: Material processing equipment (218 items) Category 3 : Electronics (237 items)

: Electronics (237 items) Category 4 : Computers (21 items)

: Computers (21 items) Category 5: Telecommunications and data security equipment (96 items)

Telecommunications and data security equipment (96 items) Category 6 : Sensors and lasers (353 items)

: Sensors and lasers (353 items) Category 7 : Navigation and avionics systems (93 items)

: Navigation and avionics systems (93 items) Category 8 : Marine vehicles and equipment (58 items)

: Marine vehicles and equipment (58 items) Category 9: Aerospace and propulsion systems (171 items)

The first phase will cover Category 0 goods, which include nuclear reactors, robotic arms, and natural uranium. These 41 items, worth 437 billion baht in export value during 2024, will require exporters to undergo screening and licensing procedures. Controlled activities will include both export and re-export, with licenses expected to be issued on a per-request basis, valid for three months, and covering up to five items per recipient.2

Starting 1 October 2025, businesses will be able to check whether their goods fall under Category 0 using the e-Classification system at https://etcwmd.dft.go.th/. Two draft Ministry of Commerce notifications will undergo public hearings and regulatory impact analysis (RIA) in October before being signed and published in the Royal Gazette, paving the way for the rules to take effect.

License applications must be filed through the e-DUI Licensing system, a digital platform designed to streamline the approval process. Applications must be accompanied by supporting documents such as an End-Use Certificate and sales contracts. The Category 0 licensing requirement is expected to take effect in the first quarter of 2026.2

The rollout is expected to gradually expand to all categories by the second quarter of 2026. Categories 7, 8, and 9 may be prioritized sooner due to higher security risks. Companies with an internal compliance program (ICP) may also be eligible for yearly or bulk licensing arrangements.2

