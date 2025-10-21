King & Wood Mallesons releases Legal and Policy Research on Hainan Free Trade Port (III)

We are focused on our clients – people and organisations with distinctive ambitions and challenges. We are driven to understand your needs, solve your problems and unearth the right opportunities for you. Whether you're expanding globally or strengthening locally, our service style is dynamic, insightful, and tailored for you.

The Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) will officially launch island-wide independent customs operations on 18 December 2025. This marks China's major strategic initiative to deepen reform and expand opening-up, and a critical step towards institutional opening-up through alignment with high-standard international economic and trade rules. Anchored in the core design of "first-line liberalisation, second-line control, and free circulation within the island", the FTP will establish a framework centred on trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation. Recently, the State Council, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Finance, the General Administration of Customs, the People's Government of Hainan Province, and other authorities have rolled out a series of key policies, creating a systematic, open framework of regulations, policies, and rules for trade, investment, capital flows, personnel mobility, and data transfers in the post-launch stage.

Amid this historic endeavour, King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) has leveraged its global network and cross-border expertise to engage in legislative consultation, institutional innovation, thematic research, and advisory work for national ministries and Hainan provincial authorities, benchmarking against leading international free trade ports and zones. KWM aims to contribute to the establishment of a rule-of-law-based, globally integrated, and business-friendly environment for the FTP. In recent years, our Haikou and Sanya offices have focused closely on legal, policy, and practical issues arising from the FTP's development, with two previous landmark publications receiving wide industry attention.

This Legal and Policy Research on Hainan Free Trade Port (III) features 21 curated articles, covering key topics including trade and customs, investment and funds, finance, taxation, data governance, intellectual property, talent policy, and diversified dispute resolution mechanisms. Finalised by August 2025, these articles address regulatory transitions and practical issues in the early phase of the island-wide independent customs operations, providing enterprises and institutions with actionable guidance. The publication also seeks to help stakeholders navigate the post-launch legal and policy innovations, capitalise on the FTP's regulatory incentives, and secure first-mover advantages for sustainable development amid global economic restructuring.

