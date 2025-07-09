Thailand Invites Stakeholder Feedback On Credit Term Guidelines

On July 3, 2025, the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) officially announced an invitation for stakeholders to participate in a public survey to gather feedback on the flexibility and appropriateness of credit terms across different business sectors for goods and services.

The TCCT initially introduced guidelines on unfair trade practices related to credit terms applicable to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2021, with amendments following in 2022.

The guidelines have had a wide impact, as businesses have had to adapt their payment procedures and practices, particularly those for dealing with SMEs, to comply with the guidelines. The TCCT is now seeking comprehensive feedback from businesses and other stakeholders to evaluate the effectiveness and practicality of these guidelines. The collected responses may potentially lead to future amendments aimed at enhancing fairness and efficiency in business transactions.

To summarize the core principles, the guidelines aim to improve the liquidity and cash flow of SMEs, stipulating payment terms of:

Within 30 days for agricultural products or primary agricultural processing involving non-complex production.

Within 45 days for trade, manufacturing, and service sectors.

The guidelines also identify practices deemed unfair, including:

Unjustified delays in payment beyond agreed credit terms.

Changes to credit terms or contractual conditions without at least 60 days' advance notice.

Other unfair conduct or credit term conditions that impose excessive burdens on an SME.

Interested stakeholders are encouraged to submit their feedback through the TCCT's online survey form available via their official public media channels. The survey is open for responses until July 20, 2025.

