20 October 2025

Myanmar Updates Trade-Related Fees

The Department of Trade under Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) issued a schedule of revised service fees for trade-related services, effective October 15, 2025.
Khin Pearl Yuki Aung,Aye Thuzar Hlaing, and Yuwadee Thean-Ngarm
Service Fees

The revised fees include the following:

  • Annual fee for TradeNet 2.0, the MOC online platform for trade submissions: MMK 50,000 (approx. USD 23.81)
  • Online service application fee: MMK 10,000 (approx. USD 4.76)
  • Import or export license renewal (including for all imported goods exempt from the license fees):
    • MMK 50,000 (approx. USD 23.81) for initial renewal (two months)
    • MMK 30,000 (approx. USD 14.29) for second renewal (one month)
  • Amendment of license information: MMK 10,000 (approx. USD 4.76) per amendment
  • Return of export/import license: MMK 30,000 (approx. USD 14.29)
  • Late fees for renewal/amendment of import or export license:
    • MMK 5,000 (approx. USD 2.38) if within one month of expiry
    • MMK 10,000 (approx. USD 4.76) if later than one month after expiry

Submission Schedule

License renewal applications submitted more than 14 days after the license expiration date will not be processed. Applications for license amendment must be submitted in advance of the relevant goods' arrival at Myanmar ports or airports.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

