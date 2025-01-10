Myanmar Expands Export Opportunities For Foreign Companies

Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced a significant policy change allowing foreign companies incorporated in Myanmar under the Myanmar Companies Law 2017 to export eight categories of locally produced commodities, with effect from December 17, 2024. Notification 93/2024 allows eligible foreign companies—companies with more than 35% of their shares held by foreign entities or individuals—to export, manufacture, or trade the following additional commodities:

Value-added meats, fish, and fishery products

Value-added agricultural products

Pulp and various papers

Seeds

Refined metals

Semifinished or finished horticultural products, including fruits and vegetables

Wood-based furniture

Products supporting environmental conservation

The notification, which was issued under the Export and Import Law 2012, does not set a minimum capital requirement for foreign companies taking advantage of these opportunities. Any type of foreign company can apply to export the eight commodities listed above. Companies permitted or endorsed by the Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) that wish to engage in these opportunities must also adhere to the rules and regulations set by the MIC.

To facilitate the export process, the notification specifies that foreign companies must obtain an export recommendation from the relevant government departments and an export license from the MOC's Department of Trade for each of these commodities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.