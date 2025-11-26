ARTICLE
Preventing evasion of enforcement of a foreign arbitration award

RC
R&P China Lawyers

Contributor

R&P is a unique Chinese law firm founded in 2010, offering trusted legal support for international businesses in China. They cover various sectors and have PRC-licensed lawyers representing clients in negotiations, dealings with government departments, and court proceedings. Their team combines local expertise with international experience, emphasizing integrity, communication, and responsiveness. With offices in Shanghai and Beijing, R&P engages in projects across China and collaborates with local firms for additional support, providing practical solutions for clients' legal challenges.
Recent case shows how Chinese authorities may suspend a company's deregistration when outstanding obligations under a valid arbitral award remain unresolved.
China International Law
Nico Min
A recent case in Shanghai highlights how Chinese authorities may suspend a company's deregistration when outstanding obligations under a valid arbitral award remain unresolved.

The matter involved a foreign creditor holding an international arbitration award rendered outside of China. Before the award could be recognized or enforced domestically , the debtor company initiated deregistration procedures in an apparent attempt to dissolve before fulfilling its confirmed payment obligations. The competent authority, upon review, suspended the deregistration process, preventing both dissolution and capital reduction until the debt issue was addressed.

This outcome demonstrates that Chinese administrative authorities may intervene to preserve creditors' rights where there is evidence of pending liabilities, even before formal enforcement of a foreign arbitral award. It provides a practical reference for foreign companies seeking to safeguard claims in China while recognition and enforcement proceedings are pending.

For award creditors, this case underscores the importance of early local action - including monitoring the debtor's corporate status and engaging with authorities - rather than relying solely on recognition or enforcement procedures, which may take considerable time.

For assistance with enforcement, debt recovery, or corporate compliance in China, please contact minyadi@rplawyers.com or reach out to your trusted contact at R&P.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nico Min
