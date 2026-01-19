China's Revised Foreign Trade Law To Take Effect In March 2026

On December 27, 2025, China's legislature passed a revision to the Foreign Trade Law, which will come into force on March 1, 2026. This update aims to align China's trade framework with global shifts and new economic forms.

The revised Foreign Trade Law, structured into 11 chapters and 83 articles, codifies recent reforms and established practices in China's foreign trade regime. Key institutionalized measures include the negative list management system for cross-border trade in services, active support for new forms and models of foreign trade, promotion of digital trade, and accelerated development of a green trade system.

To improve the trade environment, the amendment highlights enhanced protection of intellectual property rights related to foreign trade and introduces a trade adjustment assistance mechanism aimed at stabilizing industrial and supply chains. Furthermore, the update provides China with more robust legal tools to address external challenges, refines corresponding countermeasures, and clarifies related legal liabilities.

Originally enacted in 1994, the Foreign Trade Law saw its first major overhaul in 2004, with subsequent amendments in 2016 and 2022. The current revision represents its second comprehensive update.

