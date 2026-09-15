ED Summons Under Section 50 Of The PMLA: Understanding Your Rights And Responsibilities

Himanshu Sachdeva’s articles from MAHESHWARI & CO. Advocates & Legal Consultants are most popular:

Introduction

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) was passed to:

Curb the laundering of illicit funds; and

Enable confiscation of assets derived from such type of activity.

The Act was passed in 2002, but the Act and Rules came into force from 1 July 2005.

Banks and financial institutions have to make sure they:

Know who their customers are;

Keep records of all the transactions that take place; and

Tell the Financial Intelligence Unit-India if they think something suspicious is going on.

The rules were made stronger in 2005, 2009 and 2012. The courts also made some important decisions, like the one on 24 November 2017, to help with this. The Financial Intelligence Unit-India is still the one that gets these reports about activities from banks and financial institutions. The Supreme Court struck down the restrictive twin conditions for bail under Section 45 as violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. An investigation by the ED begins with the registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). Unlike a First Information Report (FIR), which is registered under Section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC), an ECIR has no statutory foundation.

Explore More: Criminal Defense Law Firm

The Scope of Section 50

The Director of the Enforcement Directorate has a lot of power under Section 50 of the Act. The Enforcement Directorate can:

Summon someone to their office;

Ask them to bring documents; and

Question them under oath.

The Enforcement Directorate can ask anyone to come and give information, including:

People who are suspected of doing something wrong; and

People who are indirectly associated with the cause of action.

Requirements upon receiving a summons

If someone gets a summons from the Enforcement Directorate:

They have to go either in person or send someone to represent them;

They also have to answer the questions;

If someone lies under oath, they can be prosecuted for perjury;

The statement people make under oath can also be used as evidence before a court of law; and

The Enforcement Directorate can also keep documents that are given by such person for investigation purposes.

If the Enforcement Directorate wants to keep these documents for more than three months, they need to get permission from a senior officer.

Judicial Guidance

Vijay Madanlal Choudhary v. Union of India [(2022) 10 SCC 24]

The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 50 of the Act, holding that:

ED officers are not police officers; and

Persons summoned under the provision are not accused.

Consequently, the protection against self-incrimination under Article 20(3) of the Constitution of India does not automatically extend to inquiry under Section 50 of the Act. Statements recorded on oath remain admissible in evidence.

Pankaj Bansal v. Union of India [Criminal Appeal Nos. 3051–3052 of 2023]

Ram Kishor Arora v. Directorate of Enforcement [Criminal Appeal No. 3865 of 2023]

These decisions by the Supreme Court clarified limits of ED arrest powers following an inquiry under Section 50 of the Act.

In Pankaj Bansal, the Court held that:

Mere non-cooperation during questioning does not, by itself, justify arrest under Section 19 of the Act; and

The ED is directed to furnish written grounds of arrest going forward.

In the judgment of Ram Kishor Arora, the Court clarified that:

This requirement operates prospectively; and

Furnishing grounds of arrest within twenty-four hours satisfies the mandate.

Rights Available to the Person Summoned under Section 50 of the Act

1. Legal Assistance

The right to consult an advocate;

The advocate may remain within visual but not audible distance during questioning.

2. Humane Treatment

The right to reasonable questioning hours; and

Access to medical attention where genuinely required.

3. Adequate Time

The right to seek reasonable time to collate voluminous financial records; and

The right to request a formal adjournment for genuine cause.

Risks to Bear in Mind

1. Non-Attendance and Refusal to Produce Documents

Section 63 of the Act penalises wilful non-attendance or refusal to produce documents.

2. False Statements

False statements may attract prosecution for giving false evidence.

3. Inconsistent or Speculative Answers

Inconsistent or speculative answers can be characterised as evasive; and

The Value of Early Legal Counsel

A summons is not an arrest; it is a direction to:

Appear;

Give a statement; or

Produce documents.

The prudent response is to seek legal advice before appearance, rather than after a difficulty arises. Counsel can:

Examine the summons;

Assess its scope;

Identify the documents required; and

Prepare the summoned person to answer truthfully and consistently.

Although counsel may not sit beside the person during questioning, counsel can remain available in accordance with law and:

Monitor procedural fairness;

Identify when the person’s position may shift from witness to suspect; and

Advise on protective remedies, including bail where necessary.

Because ED investigations may continue for months or years, early legal advice helps maintain consistency from the beginning.

Conclusion

Section 50 of the PMLA reflects a balance between investigative authority and constitutional restraint.

It grants the ED significant quasi-judicial powers while keeping the inquiry distinct from ordinary police investigation.

Judicial interpretation has upheld the admissibility of statements recorded under Section 50, while also cautioning against treating such statements as conclusive proof of guilt before trial.