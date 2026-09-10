Furnishing Grounds Of Arrest: Beacon Of Accused Centric Criminal Procedure!

The purpose and goal of criminal procedure should be to strike a balance between the rights of the victim and the accused, while ensuring a transparent and fair investigation process. A well-documented procedure, more often than not, thwart malicious endeavors to abuse the law of the land.

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Procedure is antithesis of arbitrariness:

The hallmark of a robust criminal justice system is a well-structured procedure designed to prevent arbitrariness. The purpose and goal of criminal procedure should be to strike a balance between the rights of the victim and the accused, while ensuring a transparent and fair investigation process. A well-documented procedure, more often than not, thwart malicious endeavors to abuse the law of the land.

In furtherance thereof, Indian Criminal Justice System is governed by a framework of rules and procedures to ensure fairness and justice to every individual, particularly when it comes to an accused person’s rights. One of the fundamental aspects of these procedures is the requirement to furnish written “grounds of arrest” to the arrestee. The necessity to inform the accused about the grounds for his arrest stems from recent pronouncements of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and Hon’ble High Courts. The rationale behind such pronouncements derive force from the Constitution of India, 1950.

The furnishing of grounds of arrest serves a critical purpose: it ensures that the arrested person is aware of the necessity of his arrest, enabling him to seek remedies or challenge his detention. This article delves into the legal framework governing the grounds of arrest in India, the judicial interpretations of this requirement, and the consequences of non-compliance, with a focus on the precedents set by the Hon’ble Supreme Court and Hon’ble High Courts.

Legal Framework: Constitutional and Statutory Provisions:

The Constitution of India, 1950, under Article 21, guarantees the right to personal liberty, and this right cannot be taken away except according to the procedure established by law. In this regard, Article 22 provides certain safeguards to individuals who are arrested. Specifically, it mandates that:

Article 22(1) – Any person who is arrested must be informed, as soon as possible, of the reasons for their arrest. Article 22(2) – A person arrested must be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours of arrest, and in the case of preventive detention, the detention cannot exceed three months without obtaining the opinion of an Advisory Board.

The Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 (“CrPC”), and the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita,

2023, (“BNSS”) elaborates on these constitutional safeguards. Section 50 of the CrPC/Section 47 of BNSS, in particular, requires the police officer making the arrest to inform the arrested person of the reasons for the arrest and the legal provisions under which the arrest is being made.

Furthermore, Section 56 and 57 of the CrPC/ Section 57 and 58 of BNSS require that an arrested person must be produced before a magistrate without unnecessary delay, ensuring that the arrest is not arbitrary or conducted without justifiable grounds.

Difference between “Reasons of Arrest” and “Grounds for Arrest”:

The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, in the case of Prabir Purkayastha v. State (NCT of Delhi)1, the Hon’ble Supreme Court clarified the distinction between "grounds of arrest" and

"reasons to arrest." The Court explained that while "reasons for arrest" are broad and general (e.g., "for proper investigation" or "to prevent tampering of evidence"), "grounds for arrest" are specific, personal, and relate directly to the accused. The Court emphasized that the latter cannot be vague or generic but must be focused on the individual circumstances of the accused.

"Grounds for arrest" serve to justify the necessity of formally detaining the accused and are crucial in providing a legal basis for challenging detention. These grounds are critical when seeking to oppose remand and apply for bail, as they offer clear, specific reasons for the arrest that can be scrutinized in court.

Judicial Pronouncements on Furnishing Grounds of Arrest:

The Supreme Court and various High Courts have shaped the law regarding the furnishing of grounds for arrest. These rulings have reinforced the constitutional safeguards afforded to an accused person and have highlighted the consequences of failing to comply with these requirements.

1. Pankaj Bansal v. Union of India2

The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, held that an arrestee under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (“PMLA”), should be informed of written “grounds of arrest” in accordance with the mandate of Section 19 of PMLA. The Hon’ble Court explained that as per the scheme of Section 19, the authorized officer is not just expected to record reasons forming the belief that the arrestee is guilty of the subject offence but also takes into account the constitutional and statutory right of the arrestee to be informed about the “grounds of arrest”.

2. Prabir Purkayastha v. State (NCT of Delhi) (Supra)

In this case, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, extended the benefits of the ratio of Pankaj

Bansal’s case to an accused arraigned under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967. The Hon’ble Court held that the grounds for arrest must provide a clear and individualized justification for why the accused is being arrested. It cannot simply rely on general reasons that apply to any individual but must focus on the facts and circumstances surrounding the accused.

This distinction is significant because "grounds for arrest" not only justify the necessity of formal detention but also serve as a foundation for challenging the arrest in court, such as opposing remand or seeking bail.

3. Vihaan Kumar v. State of Haryana and Ors3

The Supreme Court, in this case, reiterated the necessity of informing the arrested person of the grounds of arrest. The Hon’ble Court observed that the jurisdictional police had failed to inform the accused of the specific grounds of arrest at the time of his detention. This failure violated the statutory and constitutional safeguards against arbitrary detention. The Hon’ble Court observed that informing an arrested person of the grounds of arrest is a safeguard against arbitrary detention and is essential for the accused to be able to challenge the legality of their detention. The lack of clarity on the grounds of arrest undermines the person’s right to defend themselves against unlawful detention.

4. Marfing Tamang v. State4

In this case, the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, dealt with the interpretation of the word “forthwith” appearing in Section 50 of CrPC. The Hon’ble Court held that the service of written grounds of arrest an hour before remand shall constitute non-compliance of mandate under Section 50 of CrPC. Such grounds should be communicated to the accused simultaneously at the time of arrest.

Legal Remedies and Consequences of Non-Compliance:

If the police fail to inform the accused about the reasons for their arrest, several legal consequences can follow. A person may challenge their arrest in a court of law, and if the court finds that the grounds for the arrest were not duly provided, the arrest may be deemed unlawful.

Failure to inform the accused of the grounds for their arrest can be a ground for challenging the arrest in the court. A person who has been wrongfully arrested or detained can seek a remedy through a writ petition. The courts have the power to issue directions for the release of the person and hold the authorities accountable.

The Hon’ble Bombay High Court, in the case of Mahesh Pandurang Naik v. State of Maharashtra and Ors5, deemed an arrest illegal on the score that grounds of arrest were not furnished to the accused. The Hon’ble Court further directed that the accused be released from custody.

Conclusion:

The requirement to furnish the grounds of arrest to an accused in India is a critical component of the justice system, ensuring transparency and protection of the fundamental rights of individuals. Judicial pronouncements from Hon’ble Supreme Court and Hon’ble High Court have consistently emphasized that informing the accused of the grounds of arrest is not just a legal formality but a constitutional guarantee that prevents arbitrary detention and abuse of power by law enforcement agencies.

These judicial pronouncements underscore the need for law enforcement authorities to act with caution, ensuring that arrests are made for valid reasons and are done in a manner that respects the rights of the accused. Failure to comply with these requirements not only violates the rights of the accused but also undermines the integrity of the legal system. Through continued vigilance and adherence to these legal principles, the balance between law enforcement and individual rights can be maintained in a fair and just manner.

Footnotes

1. Prabir Purkayastha v. State (NCT of Delhi), MANU/SC/0435/2024

2. Pankaj Bansal v. Union of India, (2024) 7 SCC 576

3. Vihaan Kumar v. State of Haryana and Ors., 2025 SCC OnLine 265

4. Marfing Tamang v. State, 2025 SCC OnLine Del 548

5. Mahesh Pandurang Naik v. State of Maharashtra and Ors, MANU/MH/4383/2024

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