- Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated June 12, 2025, has issued Investor Charter for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).
- In a move to enhance financial consumer protection alongside enhanced financial inclusion and financial literacy and in view of the recent developments in the securities market including introduction of Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform and SCORES 2.0, it has been decided to introduce the investor charter for InvITs.
- In view of the above and based on consultation with Hybrid Securities Advisory Committee (HySAC), investor charter for InvITs has been provided.
- In this regard, BIA is advised to disseminate the Investor Charter on their website and mobile applications (if any), and display the Investor Charter at prominent places in the office. Further, InvITs are advised to bring the Investor Charter to the notice of their investors by way of disseminating the Investor Charter on their respective websites and mobile applications (if any), making them available at prominent places in the office, provide a copy of Investor Charter through e-mails/ letters etc. BIA and InvITs are also advised to review the Investor Charter from time to time and update the same in light of any changes made in the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 and/or circulars issued thereunder.
- Additionally, in order to ensure transparency in the Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism, all the registered InvITs shall disclose on their respective websites, the data on complaints received against them or against issues dealt by them and redressal thereof, on each of the aforesaid categories separately as well as collectively, latest by 7th of succeeding month.
- This Circular shall come into force with immediate effect.
- The circular is attached herein.
