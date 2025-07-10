ARTICLE
10 July 2025

SEBI Launches Investor Charter For REITs To Strengthen Transparency And Investor Awareness

LF
Lex Favios

Contributor

Lex Favios logo

Lex Favios is a full service Law Firm with offices in Delhi and Mumbai

Our Firm is a multi-disciplinary law firm providing a wide range of transactional, regulatory, corporate advisory and dispute resolution services The Firm is committed to finding practical solutions that produce tangible and cost effective results for its clients. The cornerstone of our philosophy is to safeguard and advance the clients’ interest effectively and efficiently.

Explore Firm Details
Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated June 12, 2025, has issued Investor Charter for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
India Finance and Banking
Lex Favios

Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated June 12, 2025, has issued Investor Charter for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

  • Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated June 12, 2025, has issued Investor Charter for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
  • In a move to enhance financial consumer protection alongside enhanced financial inclusion and financial literacy and in view of the recent developments in the securities market including introduction of Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform and SCORES 2.0, it has been decided to introduce the investor charter for REITs.
  • In view of the above and based on consultation with Hybrid Securities Advisory Committee (HySAC), investor charter for REITs has been provided.
  • In this regard, IRA is advised to disseminate the Investor Charter on their website and mobile applications (if any), and display the Investor Charter at prominent places in the office. Further, REITs are advised to bring the Investor Charter to the notice of their investors by way of disseminating the Investor Charter on their respective websites and mobile applications (if any), making them available at prominent places in the office, provide a copy of Investor Charter through e-mails/ letters etc. IRA and REITs are also advised to review the Investor Charter from time to time and update the same in light of any changes made in the SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 and/or circulars issued thereunder.
  • Additionally, in order to ensure transparency in the Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism, all the registered REITs shall disclose on their respective websites, the data on complaints received against them or against issues dealt by them and redressal thereof, on each of the aforesaid categories separately as well as collectively, latest by 7th of succeeding month.
  • This Circular shall come into force with immediate effect.
  • The circular is attached herein

Click Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lex Favios
Lex Favios
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More