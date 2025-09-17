From Dilution To Inclusion: SEBI Reshapes India's IPO Playbook

Legitpro is a leading international full service law firm providing integrated legal & business advisory services, operating through 5 locations with 100+ people. Our purpose is to deliver positive outcomes with our colleagues, clients and communities. The firm proudly serves a diverse clientele, including multinational corporations, foreign companies—particularly those from Japan, China, and Australia and dynamic startups across various industries. Additionally, the firm is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to represent it before High Courts across India. Our Partners also serve as Standing Counsel for prestigious institutions such as the Government of India (GOI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In a world where capital flows effortlessly like a river pursuing the path of least resistance, India has just expanded its channels. On September 12, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced a range of reforms that could transform the initial public offerings (IPOs) and foreign investment landscape. As Asia's third-largest economy races toward an anticipated $5 trillion GDP milestone, these changes come at a critical time, promising to attract global investors with easier access and more adaptable regulations for major listings. But what implications do these adjustments hold for the major players targeting Indian stock exchanges and the investors watching them closely? This article will explore such adjustments and the implications they hold.

India's Capital Market Boom, Investor Outflows, and the Need for Reform

India's stock market has been on a tear. The benchmark Nifty 50 index has surged by over 20% in just the past year, driven by strong economic expansion, digital advancements, and a rapidly growing middle class. Nevertheless, despite this positive outlook, obstacles remain. Major conglomerates, frequently family-owned or state-supported, have been reluctant to go public due to stringent dilution rules that could flood the market with shares and lower valuations. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have expressed dissatisfaction with bureaucratic obstacles that hinder the onboarding process and compliance. More urgently, the market has faced substantial foreign outflows as there was a $11.7 billion from Indian equities and debt thus far in 2025 prompted by high US tariffs, disappointing corporate earnings, and inflated valuations. These challenges have compelled SEBI to take decisive action, aiming to reverse the trend and rejuvenate capital inflows.

Enter SEBI's 2025 board meeting in Mumbai, presided over by Tuhin Kanta Pandey. The regulator's measures, revealed on Friday, are intended to tackle these issues directly. By relaxing IPO regulations for large firms and simplifying FPI access, SEBI is signalling India's aspirations to rival global financial centres like New York and Hong Kong for capital investments. These reforms are crafted to enhance India's appeal to foreign investors by lowering entry barriers and improving market efficiency, potentially unlocking as much as $50 billion in new investments over the next five years and strengthening sectors ranging from technology to infrastructure1.

Breaking Down the Changes

SEBI's announcements cover a wide range of topics, with particular emphasis on IPO dilutions, timelines for minimum public shareholding (MPS), and the facilitation of foreign investors. Here's an in-depth look:

1. Relaxed IPO Dilution Norms for Large Issuers

One of the most attention-catching changes is the reduction in the minimum stake sale required for IPOs from large corporations. Previously, companies with a post-issue market capitalisation surpassing Rs. 10,000 crore were required to sell at least 5% of their shares in an IPO. Now, for organisations valued at over Rs 5 lakh crore (around $600 billion), this requirement has been reduced to a mere 2.5%. Why the alteration? SEBI acknowledges that flooding the market with a significant number of shares at once could exceed market capacity, resulting in price fluctuations and discouraging listings. "Substantial stake dilutions through IPOs might create difficulties, as the market may struggle to handle such a large influx," SEBI explained in its reasoning2. This modification is tailored for giants like Reliance Jio or state-owned firms, simplifying access to public markets without immediate excessive dilution. For context, regulations for smaller IPOs (under Rs. 50,000 crore) remain the same, ensuring a balanced strategy that safeguards retail investors while also catering to larger entities.

2. Extended Timelines for Minimum Public Shareholdings (MPS)

Hand-in-hand with the easing of dilution comes increased flexibility regarding MPS compliance. According to current regulations, publicly listed companies are required to attain a 25% public shareholding within three years of their listing. For larger firms (with a market capitalisation between Rs. 50,000 crore and Rs 1 lakh crore), SEBI has now extended this timeline: if public holding at the time of listing is below 15%, it must reach 15% within five years and 25% within ten years. This marks a significant change for companies dominated by promoters. It alleviates the pressure to sell shares post-listing, enabling a gradual dilution process through follow-on offerings or qualified institutional placements (QIPs).Market analysts hail this as a welcome relief, noting that it will "make IPO fundraising less burdensome" and avert forced sales that could adversely affect stock performance. For investors, this translates to potentially greater initial control by promoters, accompanied by measures to ensure eventual liquidity.

3. Simplified Onboarding for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)

To attract foreign capital, SEBI is implementing a "single-window clearance" system for low-risk FPIs, which includes sovereign wealth funds and foreign retail funds. This initiative simplifies the registration process, reducing bureaucratic hurdles that have long hindered global investors. In the past, FPIs encountered differing compliance requirements depending on their structure and assets; now, a consolidated portal "India Market Access" offers thorough guidance on regulations and procedures. SEBI predicts that this will facilitate access for nearly two-thirds of foreign investors. This move comes at a crucial time as India aims to broaden its investor base beyond domestic institutions. With FPIs already investing over $15 billion net in Indian equities this year, these reforms could boost inflows, particularly from Middle Eastern sovereign funds and European pension schemes, by streamlining the process and making it less burdensome.

4. Revamped Anchor Investor Framework

Anchor investors- usually qualified institutional buyers who place their bids a day prior to the IPO opening now benefit from a larger pool and updated allocation guidelines. SEBI seeks to make the market more appealing to global funds by permitting a broader range of participation, including long-only funds. This could lead to more stable IPO pricing and enhance confidence in substantial issues. Furthermore, the regulator has eased offer-for-sale (OFS) regulations and listing timelines, facilitating a smoother market entry.

In addition to IPOs and FPIs, SEBI has relaxed regulations concerning related-party transactions (RPT). For firms with a turnover exceeding Rs 200 billion, only RPTs that exceed 10% of their turnover require approval from shareholders, striking a balance between governance and operational efficiency.

Implications for Stakeholders

The changes initiated by SEBI on September 12, 2025, are set to create waves throughout India's financial landscape, redefining opportunities for a diverse array of stakeholders. Major Indian corporations, like Tata and Adani, as well as multinational subsidiaries targeting India's dynamic market, will now encounter a more streamlined process for going public. By reducing the minimum stake sale requirements, these companies can exercise enhanced control during their IPOs, while the extended timelines for achieving public shareholding facilitate a strategic, gradual dilution that aligns with their long-term business strategies. This is especially attractive for multinational entities, such as suppliers for renowned brands like Apple or Tesla, who are increasingly seeking to generate local capital to support India's "Make in India" manufacturing initiative. For both domestic and international investors, the reforms broaden access to a wider selection of high-quality stocks. The reduced risks of dilution may lead to more robust valuations at the time of listing, providing appealing entry points, although the prolonged shareholding timelines might limit immediate liquidity. Foreign portfolio investors, who have previously been discouraged by cumbersome regulations, will now find a more efficient onboarding process that reduces both costs and time, positioning India as a more enticing option for Middle Eastern sovereign funds and European pension schemes. Retail investors, on the other hand, are likely to benefit from more consistent IPO performance, enhanced by an expanded anchor investor framework that improves price discovery. On a larger scale, these reforms could direct substantial capital into India's major infrastructure projects and technological advancements, potentially propelling the IPO market beyond its anticipated $20 billion in fundraising for 2025. Nevertheless, the increased dependence on foreign capital brings exposure to global market fluctuations, and SEBI must remain alert to avert the emergence of speculative bubbles.

Concluding Note

While the reforms are celebratory, they come with important considerations. Critics contend that loosening restrictions might solidify the power of promoters, potentially disadvantaging minority shareholders. SEBI responds with stringent disclosure requirements, yet the effectiveness of enforcement will be crucial. Global tensions or an economic downturn could dampen foreign interest.

Looking ahead, SEBI's agile strategy demonstrated by the recent tightening of SME IPOs earlier this year indicates a commitment to continual improvements. Companies intending to go public should seek guidance from advisors to navigate the evolving environment, while investors keep an eye on forthcoming IPOs such as JSW Cement or BlueStone Jewellery for initial indicators.

To summarise, SEBI's overhaul on September 12 represents a bold bet on India's growth trajectory. By reducing obstacles, it welcomes global investors to engage with that narrative. As capital markets progress, these modifications could signify a pivotal shift, elevating India from an emerging contender to a global powerhouse.

Footnotes

1. Shetty, S. (2025, September 15). Indian Stock Market's Upbeat as SEBI Eases IPO, Foreign Investor Rules. Bloomberg.com.

2. Vyas, H. (2025, September 12). Sebi board meeting outcome: Markets regulator eases entry norms for foreign investors, relaxes IPO rules for large companies. The Indian Express.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.