SEBI’s New Digital Compliance Rules: What Investment Advisers Must Know In 2026

The investment advisory industry in India is changing quickly. With more investors relying on social media, online videos, AI-driven tools, and financial influencers, the risk of fraud has grown significantly.

Our approach is innovative and business-conscious, underpinned by a team of seasoned lawyers who are commercially astute, hands-on, and solution-oriented.

Aarna Law was founded with a steadfast commitment to delivering quality-driven, value-based legal services, fostering deep and enduring relationships with those we serve. We dedicate time and effort to understanding our clients’ businesses and commercial objectives, enabling us to craft solutions that are both contextually relevant and strategically sound.

Article Insights

Aarna Law’s articles from Aarna Law are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Securities & Investment and Law Firm industries Aarna Law are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Transport topic(s)

The investment advisory industry in India is changing quickly. With more investors relying on social media, online videos, AI-driven tools, and financial influencers, the risk of fraud has grown significantly. To protect investors and maintain market integrity, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced stronger rules over the past year, especially around digital advertising, identity verification, and the use of artificial intelligence in investment advisory.

This article explains these new rules in simple, practical language, helping both companies and individual advisers understand what they must do to stay compliant in 2026.

1. Why SEBI Introduced Stricter Digital Advertising Rules

Social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), and Telegram have become popular spaces for promoting financial products. Unfortunately, these platforms were also being misused for:

Fake trading courses

Misleading testimonials

Assured-return promises

Fraudulent investment schemes

Impersonation of registered advisers

SEBI observed a sharp rise in scams using these platforms to lure investors with claims of “risk-free profits” or guaranteed returns. To curb this problem, SEBI mandated that all SEBI-registered intermediaries must verify their identity before advertising on social media platforms starting March 2025. This includes stockbrokers, investment advisers, portfolio managers, mutual fund distributors, research analysts, and more.

2. Mandatory Advertiser Verification: What It Means

Under SEBI’s guidelines, anyone running an advertisement related to financial services must:

Use the same email ID and phone number registered on SEBI’s SI Portal when signing up for Google, Meta, or other platforms.

Undergo platform-driven verification before being allowed to publish ads.

This is a major shift; platforms are now directly responsible for verifying that an advertiser is a legitimate SEBI-registered entity.

Meta’s Enforcement (from July 2025)

Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) introduced even stricter verification:

Advertisers must provide SEBI registration number, registered email, and phone number.

Meta sends a verification code to confirm authenticity.

Ads display the adviser’s name, registration number, and location publicly.

The ad details stay archived in Meta’s Ad Library for up to 7 years.

This applies to Indian and international advertisers targeting Indian investors.

Educational ads may be exempt, but with conditions

Ads on financial literacy, general education, or training may not need SEBI verification as long as they do not promote specific financial products or services.

However, if the ad indirectly influences investment decisions, it may still fall under SEBI’s advisory rules.

3. SEBI’s 2026 Focus: Stopping “Unregistered Advice” Disguised as Education

SEBI has increasingly cracked down on individuals and businesses offering paid courses, workshops, and WhatsApp groups that promise trading tips or stock recommendations while claiming to be “educational.”

In two major orders (BoC and ASTAPL), SEBI held that:

If a course provides buy/sell calls or trading signals, it IS investment advice, even if labelled as “education.”

Disclaimers like “for educational purposes only” do not excuse unregistered advisory activity.

This enforcement trend has continued into late 2025 and early 2026. With the major takeaway being; if your business offers any trading recommendations, even inside courses or private groups, you must be a SEBI-registered Investment Adviser (RIA) or Research Analyst (RA).

4. AI and Robo-Advisory: New Legal Responsibilities

One of the biggest regulatory developments relevant to 2026 is SEBI’s AI Accountability Framework. As more firms use AI chatbots, automated trading tools, and machine-learning models, SEBI has made it clear, using AI does NOT reduce your responsibility, it increases it.

Key Legal Requirements for Advisers Using AI

Whether you are an individual adviser or a company, if you use AI to analyse markets or deliver advice, you must:

Take full legal responsibility for AI-generated advice The adviser is accountable for any incorrect or misleading advice given by the AI tool.

You cannot blame algorithmic errors or “machine predictions.” Ensure data security and confidentiality

AI models often use sensitive personal data.

SEBI requires: Secure handling of all client information

No unintended data exposure

Testing AI for privacy risks Maintain AI audit logs

Advisers must keep detailed logs of: AI decisions

Inputs and outputs

Model updates These records ensure transparency and can be examined by SEBI if needed. Disclose AI usage to clients

Clients must be clearly informed how much of their advisory process is automated. Test AI systems in controlled environments

SEBI suggests sandbox testing to ensure: Accuracy

Compliance

No misleading advice

5. What Investment Advisers Should Do in 2026

To stay compliant and avoid penalties, here are the practical steps every advisory firm and individual must follow:

For Social Media Advertising Update correct contact details on SEBI’s SI Portal.

Use the same details while registering ad accounts on Meta/Google.

Keep proof of platform verification.

Add mandatory disclosures (SEBI number, name, location).

Avoid exaggerated performance claims. For Courses, Webinars, Telegram/WhatsApp Groups Do NOT provide stock tips unless SEBI registered.

Avoid language implying guaranteed returns.

Maintain a clear separation between education and actionable advice.

Include proper disclaimers (though they don’t protect against violations). For Use of AI Tools Document AI models, their limits, and usage.

Create a compliance process for AI-generated recommendations.

Disclose clearly to clients when advice is AI-assisted.

Maintain audit logs and ensure explainability. For Cybersecurity and Authentic Payments

SEBI recommends using: SEBI Check (for verifying entities)

Validated UPI Handles (UPI IDs ending with “@valid”)

This reduces investor fraud and adds credibility to your services.

Conclusion: A New Era of Transparency and Accountability

SEBI’s recent rules, ranging from social media advertiser verification to AI responsibility, signal a major shift in India’s investment advisory landscape. The regulator wants all advice to be:

Transparent

Traceable

Accountable

Provided only by properly registered professionals

For advisory firms and individuals, compliance is not just a legal requirement, it is essential for building investor trust in 2026 and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.