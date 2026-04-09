MCA Issues Update For Directors On New DIR-3 KYC Web Form

MCA had introduced significant amendments to the DIR-3 KYC (a form for periodic KYC compliances for directors) compliance framework vide notification dated 31.12.2025 ("Amendment"). Further, the MCA has, by way of an update dated 31.03.2026 ("MCA Update")1, notified that the said Amendment shall come into force from 31.03.2026. The key highlights of the Amendment are set out below:

1. Directors holding a DIN as on 31st March of a financial year shall now be required to file Form DIR-3 KYC Web once every third consecutive financial year, on or before 30th June, whereas previously such DIR-3 was required to be filed annually.

2. Any change in a director's mobile number, email ID, or residential address must be updated within 30 days through DIR-3 KYC Web along with the prescribed fee under the Companies (Registration Offices and Fees) Rules, 2014.

3. Form DIR-3-KYC and DIR-3- KYC-Web have been substituted with Form DIR-3 KYC Web.

4. Any pending DIR-3 KYC web or DIR-3 KYC e forms currently in 'Draft/pending' or 'Pending for DSC upload and payment' status will be marked under 'Cancelled' status and stakeholders are requested to file new DIR-3 KYC web form effective from 31.03.2026.

Footnote

1 Important MCA Update for Directors on New DIR-3 KYC Web form

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