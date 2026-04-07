Supreme Court Clarifies Liability Under Corporate Guarantees And Third-Party Procedure

The Supreme Court in Canara Bank Overseas Branch v. Archean Industries Private Limited and Anr . considered two important questions of commercial law

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The Supreme Court in Canara Bank Overseas Branch v. Archean Industries Private Limited and Anr1. considered two important questions of commercial law:

whether a document styled as a “Corporate Guarantee” constituted an enforceable contract of guarantee under the Indian Contract Act, 1872; and whether a defendant who is held liable to the Plaintiff can recover the amount from another party through third-party procedure where the loss arose due to that party’s error.

The judgment is significant as it clarifies the nature of guarantees, the liability of sureties, and the circumstances in which a bank may be directed to indemnify a customer under third-party proceedings.

Facts in brief:

The Plaintiff, Goltens Dubai, was engaged in ship repair and marine engineering services. It had carried out extensive repair work on a vessel named Master Panos between January and March 1998 at the request of the vessel owner, Royal Swan Navigation Co. Ltd., and the vessel operator, Pevson Shipping Company S.A.

The Plaintiff raised invoices amounting to US$ 435,232 for the repair work. Since the amount remained unpaid, the Plaintiff initiated proceedings in Dubai and caused the vessel to be arrested, leading to additional expenses. Eventually, the parties entered into a settlement under a Memorandum of Agreement dated 18.03.1998, whereby the total liability was reduced to US$ 377,562 provided payment was made before 08.04.1998.

At the same time, Archean Industries Private Limited, Defendant No. 1, on 09.03.1998, had entered into a Charter Party Agreement with the vessel owner for transportation of granite from Chennai to Newark. Under this arrangement, a sum of US$ 100,000 out of the freight payable by Archean to the vessel owner was to be remitted directly to the Plaintiff towards discharge of the vessel owner’s dues.

On 21.04.1998, the vessel owner instructed Archean to remit US$ 100,000 directly to the Plaintiff’s account in Dubai. Archean acknowledged that it had retained the amount from the freight payable to the owner and, on 25.04.1998, issued a document styled as a “Corporate Guarantee” assuring payment upon the vessel’s arrival at Newark.

After the vessel reached Newark, Archean informed the Plaintiff that the remittance was being processed. Archean then instructed Canara Bank Overseas Branch, Defendant No. 2, to remit US$ 100,000 to the Plaintiff’s bank account.

However, instead of transferring the money to the Plaintiff, Canara Bank remitted the amount to the vessel owner’s account in the United States. Despite repeated assurances and correspondence, the Plaintiff never received the amount.

Consequently, the Plaintiff filed a recovery suit against Archean and Canara Bank jointly and severally.

Plaintiff’s Submissions

The Plaintiff argued that Archean had clearly and unequivocally undertaken to pay US$ 100,000 to the Plaintiff by retaining that amount from the freight payable to the vessel owner.

The Plaintiff relied on:

Archean’s communication dated 22.04.1998;

The “Corporate Guarantee” dated 25.04.1998;

Subsequent communications confirming that the amount had been retained and would be remitted; and

Archean’s instructions to Canara Bank to transfer the amount to the Plaintiff.

According to the Plaintiff, the mistaken remittance by the bank could not absolve Archean of its independent contractual liability. At best, Archean could seek recovery from the bank separately.

The Plaintiff also argued that Defendant No. 1 attempted to introduce defences during evidence that were not part of its pleadings. Reliance was placed on the settled principle that parties cannot travel beyond their pleadings.

Submissions of Defendant No. 1

Archean argued that the so-called Corporate Guarantee was not a guarantee in law under Section 126 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872.

According to Archean:

It was not acting as a surety for the vessel owner;

The document merely reflected a freight payment arrangement;

Archean had agreed only to retain a portion of the freight payable to the vessel owner and remit it onward;

The primary liability remained with the vessel owner and operator of the vessel;

Archean had already discharged its obligation by instructing Canara Bank to remit the amount; and

The bank alone was responsible for the mistaken remittance.

Archean further contended that the vessel owner was a necessary party to the proceedings because it had ultimately received the amount.

Submissions of Defendant No. 2

Canara Bank while maintaining that it was merely acting as an authorised dealer in foreign exchange under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1973 contended that:

Payment was done in terms of the Charter Party agreement between Archean and the Plaintiff;

Any foreign exchange remittance to a third party required Reserve Bank of India approval;

Archean itself had acknowledged the need for RBI approval; and

In the absence of such approval, the bank could not lawfully remit the amount to the Plaintiff.

The bank therefore argued that it could not be held liable under third-party proceedings.

Findings of the Single Judge

The Madras High Court decreed the suit in favour of the Plaintiff against Archean alone.

The Single Judge held that Archean had undertaken an enforceable obligation to pay the Plaintiff and was liable for the amount claimed together with interest.

However, the claim against Canara Bank was dismissed.

Findings of the Division Bench

The Division Bench of the Madras High Court affirmed the finding that Defendant No.1 was liable to the Plaintiff. However, it also granted Archean relief against Canara Bank under third-party procedure laid down in Order VIII-A, CPC and as adopted by Madras High Court under which a defendant can claim against co-defendant and or a third party. The Division Bench held that although Defendant No. 1 remained liable to the Plaintiff, it could recover the amount from the Bank because the Bank had wrongly remitted the funds to the vessel owner despite clear instructions to transfer the amount to the Plaintiff.

Supreme Court’s Analysis

The Supreme Court upheld the liability of Archean and also upheld the Division Bench’s order permitting Archean to recover the amount from Canara Bank.

The Court analysed provisions related to Contract of Guarantee laid down under the Indian Contract Act, 1872 and reiterated that a contract of guarantee exists where there is:

A principal debt; Default by the principal debtor; and A clear promise by the surety to discharge that debt upon default.

The Court observed that Archean’s letters dated 22.04.1998 and 25.04.1998 contained a clear and unequivocal undertaking to pay the Plaintiff. The Court particularly relied upon the language used by Archean in assuring the Plaintiff that “the money is safe with us” and that it would remit the amount directly.

The Court held that the Corporate Guarantee was not merely a freight payment arrangement. Instead, it constituted an independent and enforceable guarantee satisfying the requirements of Sections 126 to 128 of the Contract Act.

The Court also rejected Archean’s argument that the Charter Party Agreement had not been amended. It held that Archean had itself acted upon the arrangement by seeking RBI approval and instructing the bank to remit the money. Archean was therefore estopped from denying liability.

The Supreme Court further rejected the argument that the vessel owner was a necessary party. It held that the Plaintiff, as dominus litis, was entitled to choose whom to sue.

Third-Party Procedure and the Liability of Canara Bank

One of the most important aspects of the judgment concerns third-party procedure.

Third-party procedure allows a defendant who is sued by the Plaintiff to bring another party into the proceedings where that third party may ultimately be liable to indemnify or reimburse the defendant.

In the present case, Archean argued that if it was held liable to the Plaintiff, Canara Bank should reimburse Archean because the bank had remitted the money to the wrong party.

The Supreme Court agreed with this position.

The Court held that Canara Bank had received clear instructions from Archean to remit US$ 100,000 to the Plaintiff’s account. If the bank believed that RBI approval was necessary or that the remittance could not lawfully be made, it should have refused to process the transaction or sought clarification.

Instead, the bank unilaterally remitted the money to the vessel owner without authority. This amounted to negligence and a breach of duty owed to its customer.

Accordingly, while Archean remained liable to the Plaintiff under the guarantee, Canara Bank was required to indemnify Archean for the mistaken remittance.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s decision reinforces the principle that courts will look at the substance of a transaction rather than its label. Even though Archean attempted to characterise the Corporate Guarantee as a mere payment arrangement, the surrounding documents and conduct of the parties portrayed it as a clear ‘promise’ and an ‘undertaking’ to discharge the vessel owner’s liability.

The judgment also demonstrates that banks acting on customer instructions must strictly adhere to those instructions alone. If a bank remits funds to the wrong party, it may be required to reimburse its customer through third-party proceedings.

The ruling, according to the authors is therefore an important precedent on the enforceability of guarantees, the rights of sureties, and the operation of third-party procedure in commercial litigation.

Footnotes

1 2026 INSC 247

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