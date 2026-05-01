Simplification Of Requirements For Grant Of Accreditation To Investors

AZB & Partners presents important disclaimers regarding the nature and purpose of their website, clarifying the regulatory constraints under which Indian law firms operate. The firm outlines the terms under which users may access information about their practice, emphasizing the absence of solicitation and the voluntary nature of user engagement.

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

Article Insights

AZB & Partners are most popular: within Transport, Insurance, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

SEBI, issued a Circular on January 9, 2026 easing investor accreditation requirements. Investment managers may now execute contribution agreements and initiate onboarding upon determining investor eligibility, prior to formal accreditation. However, investor contributions will be excluded from scheme corpus calculation and Alternative Investment Fund (‘AIF’) schemes may only receive funds once the accreditation certificate is obtained. Additionally, the requirement for a detailed net worth break-up in the chartered accountant’s net worth certificate has been dispensed with.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.