The First Cheque Should Not Cost The Next Cheque: What Founders Must Check Before Signing Incubator And Accelerator Documents

For an early-stage founder, acceptance into an incubator or accelerator often feels like the first real validation of the business. It may bring workspace, mentors, grant access, technical support, investor introductions and credibility. But the document signed at that moment is rarely just programme paperwork. It can quietly become part of the company’s financing history, carrying equity, warrants, conversion rights, IP clauses, vetoes, reporting obligations and restrictions that a future investor will eventually diligence.

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“Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.”

- Warren Buffett

For an early-stage founder, acceptance into an incubator or accelerator often feels like the first real validation of the business. It may bring workspace, mentors, grant access, technical support, investor introductions and credibility. But the document signed at that moment is rarely just programme paperwork. It can quietly become part of the company’s financing history, carrying equity, warrants, conversion rights, IP clauses, vetoes, reporting obligations and restrictions that a future investor will eventually diligence.

The issue is not whether founders should take incubation support. In many cases, they should. The real question is whether the support is documented in a manner that keeps the company fundable. A term that looks harmless at the prototype stage may become a waiver, cleanup item, valuation concern or closing condition at the next round. For founders, therefore, the discipline is simple: take the first cheque, but do not let it cost the next one.

This Article distils sixty-five practical points ranging from foundational to advanced that founders, their teams and executives should weigh before signing incubator, accelerator, grant and programme documents. It spans the value and price of support, dilution and the cap table, control and consent rights, intellectual property, transfer and continuity risk, and Indian regulatory hygiene. These points are tips for consideration only and food for thought, not formulae or legal, tax, financial or investment advice: what is fair or proportionate must be judged on the facts of each case after weighing a host of factors. Where a specific situation needs tailored advice, you may write to us at transactions@indiacp.com.

A. The First Incubation Document Is Often the First Financing Document

A founder should treat incubation, accelerator, grant-support, advisory and programme participation documents as early financing documents where they create equity, economic rights or governance consequences. The label of the document is not decisive; an agreement with incubation may still contain share issuance terms, warrant rights, conversion mechanics, vetoes, confidentiality obligations, IP assignments and transfer restrictions. A document signed at the idea, prototype or pre-revenue stage may later be reviewed by angel investors, venture funds, strategic investors, lenders, acquirers and institutional counsel. Founders should ask one practical question before signing: would this document look reasonable if placed before a Series A investor together with the fully diluted cap table? Programme deadlines, cohort admission timelines or the prestige of the institution should not replace legal review, because rights granted at the start may survive long after the programme has ended. The first discipline, therefore, is documentary discipline: collect every term sheet, side letter, annexure, email undertaking, grant condition and policy document before accepting the support.

B. The Value and Price of Incubation Must Be Read Together

Incubators and accelerators may provide real value through seed capital, mentorship, workspace, labs, technical resources, regulatory support, investor access, customer introductions and institutional credibility. In India, schemes such as the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme expressly recognize incubation as a channel for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market entry and commercialization support.1 University Technology Business Incubators, government-supported incubators, private accelerators, corporate innovation programmes and sector-specific labs do not operate on the same economic model, and their documents should not be assessed by one generic standard. The founder should separate what is promised in the pitch from what is enforceable in the document; introductions, mentoring hours, lab access, grant assistance and investor demo-days should be described clearly where they form part of the bargain. The price of support may appear as equity, warrants, options, CCPS, CCDs, convertible notes, programme fees, success fees, revenue share, royalty-like economics or rights over future fundraising. Equity for cash investment is commercially different from equity for services, temporary infrastructure, brand association or general advisory support; the latter should usually be more tightly tied to deliverables, duration and continued contribution. Global accelerator models show that equity-based support is not inherently objectionable, but transparent published terms and comparable economics help founders judge the bargain before signing.2 A founder should not ask only “how much money am I receiving?”; the better question is “what total economic and legal rights am I giving away for this support?”

C. Early Equity Can Distort the Cap Table Before the Company Reaches Product-Market Fit

Equity issued at the incubation stage becomes the base from which later seed dilution, Series A dilution, ESOP expansion and conversion of instruments will be calculated. A founder should prepare a fully diluted model before signing, including ordinary shares, preference shares, warrants, options, convertible notes, advisor grants, ESOP pools, promised equity and all side arrangements. Warrants, options, CCPS, CCDs and convertible notes may not appear as ordinary equity on day one, but they can create shadow dilution at the next priced round, qualified financing or exit event. Advisor, mentor or incubator equity granted upfront without vesting, milestones, clawback or continuing obligations can become dead equity once the relationship is no longer active. Dead equity is ownership without continuing contribution; it reduces founder incentive, compresses ESOP capacity, complicates consent mechanics and creates discomfort for future investors. The problem is not merely mathematical dilution; the deeper issue is whether the ownership structure still rewards the people required to build the company after the first serious round. Once valuation increases, correcting the cap table may require buyback, secondary transfer, waiver, capital reduction, conversion or restructuring, each of which may involve valuation, tax, corporate approvals and documentation under Indian law.3 Precaution is therefore cheaper than cure; vesting, milestone-linked equity, fair buyback rights and sunset provisions should be negotiated before the equity becomes difficult to recover.

D. Certain Contractual Rights May Be Enforceable but Still Make the Company Less Fundable

The legal test is not confined to enforceability; a clause may be valid between the parties and still make the company less acceptable to a later investor. Anti-dilution protection, particularly full-ratchet protection, should be scrutinized because it may shift future dilution pressure onto founders and incoming investors in a down-round or bridge financing. MFN (Most Favored Nation) clauses should be narrowly drafted, because a broad MFN may allow an early incubator or accelerator to claim future investor rights that were never intended for it. Pro-rata rights may be acceptable where proportionate to shareholding, but super pro-rata rights can disturb allocation economics in later rounds and reduce the space available to a new lead investor. Board seats, observer rights and nominee rights should be matched to the incubator’s actual stake, capital contribution, expertise and continuing involvement, rather than granted as routine programme rights. Reserved matters and veto rights should protect fundamental corporate actions, such as share issuance, sale of the company, change of business or related-party transactions, and should not extend to ordinary hiring, customer contracts, vendor arrangements or day-to-day budgets. Any consent right should carry practical guardrails, including objective thresholds, monetary baskets, time limits, deemed consent where no response is received, and a standard that consent should not be unreasonably withheld or delayed. Transfer restrictions, ROFR, ROFO, tag-along, drag-along, lock-ins, information rights, inspection rights, exclusivity, non-circumvention and side letters should be reviewed for their effect on future fundraising and exit transactions. Rights that are intended to bind the company or regulate shares should be checked against the articles of association, because Indian jurisprudence has repeatedly treated constitutional alignment as material for enforceability and corporate governance.4 Side letters are particularly sensitive; future investors will ask whether any incubator, advisor or early supporter has undisclosed rights that affect economics, control, IP, information access or the proposed round.

E. IP Ownership Must Be Clear

A founder should identify background Intellectual Property (IP) before entering the programme, and the agreement should expressly record that such IP is not assigned, licensed or encumbered merely because the startup is being incubated. Foreground IP created during the programme should be analysed by asking who created it, whose resources were used, whether university labs or faculty were involved, whether grant conditions apply, and whether any institutional IP policy is incorporated. Collaboration IP should be separately addressed where the startup, incubator, university, faculty, consultant, student team or corporate partner has contributed to the work in a manner that may create competing claims. The founder should protect the core IP of the company, treating it as the heart and vital organs of the company, while being commercially flexible on non-core tools, generic improvements, demonstration material or limited internal-use rights. The answer will vary by industry: software founders should focus on code, algorithms, API, data, open-source compliance and developer assignments; deep-tech and biotech founders should focus on patents, lab notebooks, sponsored research and improvements; consumer founders should not ignore brand, design and domain ownership. Clauses covering improvements, derivative works, related technologies, future ventures and pivots should be narrowly drafted so that product-market fit does not become trapped inside an old incubation document. Consultant-created code, employee-created works, outsourced development, founder inventions, brand assets, datasets and technical documentation should be assigned or licensed to the company in writing before investor diligence begins.5 Where the incubator, university or institution retains ownership of the underlying IP and permits the startup to use it only through a licence, the founder should review whether the licence is exclusive, transferable, sublicensable, royalty-bearing, perpetual or limited by field, territory or purpose. Even with commercial access, investors may treat the arrangement as an encumbrance if the company does not own the core technology or cannot use, modify, sublicense or commercialize it freely. The founder should not assume that payment equals ownership; for software, inventions and patentable technology, the chain of title should be documented rather than reconstructed at the time of funding.

F. The Newchip Warning: Founders Must Ask What Happens If the Accelerator Stops Being the Accelerator

The Newchip warning is a practical lesson in continuity of rights: accelerator warrants and equity-linked rights may survive the commercial relationship and become independent assets. Public reporting on Newchip recorded that, after the accelerator entered bankruptcy, warrants into more than 1,000 startups became part of the proceedings and were ordered to be auctioned.6 The reported court sale process is relevant as a cautionary example because it shows that the holder of a right today may not be the person who later holds, transfers or enforces that right.7 The Indian lesson is narrower and more important for founders: contractual and securities rights should be drafted for transfer control, not only for the relationship as it exists on signing day. Indian founders should ask whether incubator-held shares, warrants, CCPS, CCDs, options, revenue rights or contractual claims can be transferred without company consent, founder ROFR or restrictions against prohibited transferees. The agreement should state what happens if the incubator shuts down, is acquired, restructures, becomes inactive, sells its portfolio, enters liquidation, or transfers its rights to an affiliate, creditor, fund, purchaser or competitor-linked person. Transfer restrictions should include company consent, founder or company ROFR, competitor restrictions, prohibited transferee language, buyback rights and termination-linked exit process, with corresponding treatment in the articles of association where required. This point matters more, not less, in India because cleaning up an unwanted right-holder may require cooperation from the holder, corporate approvals, stamping, valuation, tax review, FEMA analysis where applicable and amendments to constitutional documents.

G. Legal Hygiene Should Be Completed Before the Next Investor Starts Diligence

Equity or securities issued to an incubator, advisor or accelerator should be mapped to the correct Companies Act route, including private placement, preferential allotment, sweat equity or conversion of an approved instrument.8 CCPS, CCDs and convertible notes style arrangements should be structured for Indian law and should not be copied from foreign templates merely because the economics resemble international venture documents. Convertible notes are not universally available to every Indian company; DPIIT-recognized startup status, minimum investment conditions and conversion or repayment timelines must be checked before use.9 Where foreign capital, foreign accelerators, offshore holding structures or non-resident investors are involved, FEMA pricing, reporting, eligible instruments, sectoral conditions and RBI filing requirements should be verified before issuance.10 AOA and SHA alignment, stamping, RoC filings, registers, valuation reports, board approvals, shareholder approvals and disclosure schedules should be maintained from the beginning, because these are standard diligence items in a priced round. Non-compete, exclusivity, non-circumvention and restraint-type clauses should be reviewed under Indian law rather than accepted as standard accelerator language, particularly where they operate after termination or restrict future business opportunities.11 Cleanup options such as waiver, amendment, buyback, secondary transfer, conversion, capital reduction, ESOP reset and IP assignment should be assessed before they become conditions precedent in a funding round.

H. What Founders Should Negotiate Before Signing and What Investors Will Diligence Later

Founders should negotiate equity linked to actual capital, defined services, measurable deliverables or continuing obligations, rather than vague programme participation. Services-based equity should vest over time or against milestones, with clawback or buyback rights if the promised contribution is not delivered. Revenue-share, royalty and success-fee arrangements should have a defined base, cap, sunset and no overlap with equity granted for the same contribution. MFN, anti-dilution, pro-rata, information and consent rights should be limited in scope and should not automatically extend to all future investor rights. Background IP, post-programme IP, improvements, pivots, derivative works and future ventures should be expressly carved out or specifically addressed. All verbal commitments on introductions, funding, grants, market access, technical support, investor meetings or post-programme assistance should be written into the agreement. Founders should request alumni references and ask specifically whether the incubator remained helpful at the next funding round or created consent, transfer, IP or cap table friction. Future investors will ask for the fully diluted cap table, all incubation documents, side letters, IP assignments, consent rights, FEMA records (where applicable), corporate approvals and cleanup requirements. If the founder cannot negotiate every point, the founder should at least understand what has been conceded, record it properly and be ready to disclose it during diligence.

Conclusion: The First Cheque Must Leave Room for the Next

The most difficult issues in a funding round are not always found in the valuation discussion. They often sit in documents signed much earlier, at a time when the company had little bargaining power, little or no legal advice and a strong need for validation. By the time a serious investor asks for the cap table, IP assignments, side letters and consent matrix, the question is no longer whether the founder intended to give away those rights. The question is whether the company can still raise clean capital with them.

That is the point founders should carry from this discussion. Incubation support is valuable, but it should not leave behind rights that outlive their purpose. Equity should follow contribution. IP should sit where the business value sits. Control rights should protect legitimate interests without freezing future decisions. Transfer rights should answer who may hold the incubator’s stake tomorrow. Documentation should not merely record early support; it should preserve the company’s ability to grow beyond it.

For founders, the real test is simple. When the next investor opens the diligence file, will the first incubator document read like a sensible early-stage arrangement, or like the first structural compromise in the company’s financing story?

Footnotes

1 Startup India, Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, https://seedfund.startupindia.gov.in/ (last visited June 18, 2026).

2 Y Combinator, The Y Combinator Deal, https://www.ycombinator.com/deal/ (last visited June 18, 2026); Techstars, Investment Terms Update, https://www.techstars.com/newsroom/investment-terms (last visited June 18, 2026).

3 The Companies Act, No. 18 of 2013, §§ 66, 68 (India).

4 V.B. Rangaraj v. V.B. Gopalakrishnan, (1992) 1 S.C.C. 160 (India); World Phone India Pvt. Ltd. v. WPI Grp. Inc., 2013 S.C.C. OnLine Del. 1093 (India).

5 The Copyright Act, No. 14 of 1957, § 17 (India); The Patents Act, No. 39 of 1970, § 68 (India).

6 Mary Ann Azevedo & Christine Hall, They Thought They Were Joining an Accelerator–Instead They Lost Their Startups, TECHCRUNCH (May 2, 2024), https://techcrunch.com/2024/05/02/they-thought-they-were-joining-an-accelerator-instead-they-lost-their-startups/.

7 Order Granting Trustee’s Second Motion for Authority to Sell Designated Securities and Warrants, In re Astralabs, Inc., No. 23-10164-smr (Bankr. W.D. Tex. Feb. 8, 2024), https://www.munsch.com/portalresource/lookup/wosid/cp-base-4-68802/overrideFile.name%3D/Astralabs%20-%20%5B.

8 The Companies Act, No. 18 of 2013, §§ 42, 54, 62 (India).

9 Startup India, Startup Playbook: Exclusive Benefits for DPIIT Recognised Startups in India 10, https://www.startupindia.gov.in/content/dam/startupindia/corporate-partner/Startup-Playbook-DPIIT-Recognised-Startups-in-India.pdf (last visited June 18, 2026).

10 Reserve Bank of India, Master Direction–Foreign Investment in India, RBI/FED/2017-18/60, FED Master Direction No. 11/2017-18 (updated June 15, 2026), https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/bs_viewmasdirections.aspx?id=11200; Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, Gazette of India, G.S.R. 373(E) (Oct. 17, 2019) (India).

11 The Indian Contract Act, No. 9 of 1872, § 27 (India); Percept D’Mark (India) (P) Ltd. v. Zaheer Khan, (2006) 4 S.C.C. 227 (India); Niranjan Shankar Golikari v. Century Spinning & Manufacturing Co., A.I.R. 1967 S.C. 1098 (India).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.