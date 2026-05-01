SEBI Allows Cost Accountants To Undertake Annual Audits For Investment Advisors And Research Analysts

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SEBI, by way of Circulars dated March 25, 2026, has clarified that members of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (‘ICMAI’) are now also eligible to conduct annual audits for verifying compliance of Investment Advisers (‘IA’) and research analysts of requirements under the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013 (‘IA Regulations’) and the SEBI (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014, respectively. Additionally, the Circular pertaining to IAs also permits ICMAI members to issue the annual compliance certificate for client-level segregation obligations under the IA Regulations. The provisions of both Circulars are effective from immediate effect.

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