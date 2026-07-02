SEBI Strengthens Surveillance Framework Through Consolidated Master Circular on Surveillance Measures

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) has issued a comprehensive master circular consolidating various provisions relating to surveillance measures applicable in the securities market.

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) has issued a comprehensive master circular consolidating various provisions relating to surveillance measures applicable in the securities market. The circular aims to strengthen the surveillance framework by bringing together existing guidelines, measures and mechanisms implemented by stock exchanges for monitoring unusual trading activities, abnormal price movements and potential instances of market manipulation.

Over the years, SEBI and stock exchanges have introduced various surveillance measures through separate circulars and regulatory communications, including frameworks relating to abnormal price movement, enhanced monitoring, trading restrictions and risk-based surveillance. Since these provisions were spread across multiple circulars, market participants were required to refer to different regulatory documents for understanding the applicable requirements.

The master circular seeks to address this fragmentation by consolidating the existing provisions into a single reference framework. The consolidated framework is intended to provide greater clarity, consistency and ease of compliance for stock exchanges, listed companies, intermediaries, compliance officers and other market participants.

The circular reflects SEBI’s continued focus on strengthening market integrity through proactive surveillance, enhanced monitoring mechanisms and early identification of suspicious trading patterns.

1. Objective and approach towards market surveillance

The primary objective of the surveillance framework is to ensure that unusual trading activities and abnormal market behaviour are identified at an early stage and subjected to appropriate monitoring.

Traditionally, regulatory action in securities markets was often initiated after identification of possible market manipulation or irregular trading activity. However, with increasing trading volumes, algorithmic trading systems and data-driven market activity, SEBI has increasingly adopted a preventive approach by strengthening real-time monitoring mechanisms.

The surveillance framework enables stock exchanges to identify abnormal trends such as:

significant price or volume variations without corresponding fundamental developments;

unusual trading patterns in specific securities;

concentrated buying or selling activity;

speculative activity in securities with limited liquidity; and

potential indicators of market manipulation or insider trading.

The objective of such surveillance measures is not to restrict legitimate market activity but to ensure that investors are appropriately alerted and excessive speculative risks are controlled.

2. Consolidation of surveillance-related provisions

Prior to issuance of the master circular, surveillance mechanisms were governed through multiple circulars issued by SEBI from time to time. These included provisions relating to:

Additional Surveillance Measures (“ASM”);

Graded Surveillance Measure (“GSM”);

Trade for Trade settlement mechanism;

monitoring of price and volume variations;

enhanced monitoring requirements; and

other risk-based surveillance actions implemented by stock exchanges.

The master circular consolidates these provisions into a unified framework, thereby simplifying reference and improving regulatory clarity.

The consolidation also ensures greater uniformity in the implementation of surveillance measures across stock exchanges and reduces ambiguity for market participants regarding applicable requirements.

3. Additional Surveillance Measure (“ASM”)

The ASM framework is designed to identify securities exhibiting unusual price behaviour, volatility or trading patterns requiring enhanced monitoring.

A security may be considered for inclusion under ASM based on various parameters, including:

abnormal price movement;

significant variation in trading volume;

volatility in the security;

market capitalisation and liquidity-related factors; and

other risk-based parameters determined by stock exchanges.

Once a security is placed under ASM, additional monitoring measures may be applied, including higher margin requirements and periodic review of the security.

The purpose of ASM is to alert investors regarding unusual trading activity and encourage informed investment decisions.

4. Graded Surveillance Measure (“GSM”)

The GSM framework is a progressive surveillance mechanism introduced for securities demonstrating abnormal price movement without corresponding fundamental justification.

Under GSM, securities may move through different stages depending on the level of risk identified. Higher stages may involve stricter monitoring measures and trading restrictions.

Possible measures under GSM include:

additional margin requirements;

trading restrictions;

reduction in trading frequency;

transfer of securities to Trade for Trade settlement; and

other enhanced surveillance conditions.

The GSM framework enables regulators and exchanges to take calibrated action based on the degree of risk involved.

5. Trade for Trade Settlement Mechanism

The Trade for Trade settlement mechanism requires that each transaction in a security must result in compulsory delivery of shares and cannot be settled through netting of positions.

This mechanism reduces speculative trading activity by ensuring that buyers and sellers fulfil their actual delivery obligations.

Securities may be transferred to the Trade for Trade category as part of enhanced surveillance measures where exchanges identify increased risks or unusual trading behaviour.

6. Surveillance of Insider Trading and Market Manipulation Risks

The surveillance framework also complements SEBI’s broader objective of preventing insider trading and fraudulent or unfair trade practices.

Through enhanced monitoring mechanisms, exchanges and intermediaries are expected to identify suspicious trading patterns and report potential violations in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The increasing use of technology, data analytics and automated surveillance systems enables regulators to analyse large volumes of trading data and identify patterns that may indicate market abuse.

7. Practical impact on market participants

The consolidated surveillance framework increases the importance of compliance and monitoring responsibilities for various stakeholders, including:

Listed companies:

Companies must remain mindful of timely disclosure obligations, as unexplained price movements may result in increased surveillance scrutiny.

Stock exchanges:

Exchanges continue to play a key role in identifying unusual trading activity and implementing appropriate surveillance measures.

Intermediaries:

Brokers and other intermediaries are required to maintain effective monitoring systems and comply with regulatory reporting obligations.

Compliance officers:

Compliance teams must ensure appropriate internal processes for monitoring regulatory developments and assessing potential surveillance-related implications.

8. Significance of the master circular

The issuance of the master circular highlights SEBI’s transition towards a more proactive, technology-driven and risk-based surveillance framework.

With increased participation of retail investors, growth of small-cap and SME segments and instances of sharp price movements in certain securities, effective surveillance has become critical for maintaining investor confidence and market stability.

By consolidating existing provisions and strengthening monitoring mechanisms, SEBI aims to create a more coordinated approach towards identifying and addressing market irregularities.

Conclusion

The SEBI master circular on surveillance measures represents an important step towards strengthening the regulatory framework governing securities market monitoring. While the circular primarily consolidates existing surveillance provisions, its broader significance lies in creating a more structured, transparent and effective mechanism for early detection of suspicious trading activities.

The framework reflects SEBI’s continued focus on investor protection, market integrity and prevention of unfair trading practices. By enabling stock exchanges and intermediaries to identify unusual market behaviour at an early stage, the surveillance framework seeks to promote a fair, transparent and well-regulated securities market ecosystem.

For market participants, the circular reinforces the need for stronger compliance systems, continuous monitoring and proactive governance to effectively manage regulatory expectations in an increasingly data-driven securities market.

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