MCA Notifies Companies (Registered Valuers And Valuation) Amendment Rules, 2026

The MCA through Notification No. G.S.R. 432(E) dated 01.06.2026, has notified the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Amendment Rules, 2026 (“Valuation Amendment Rules”), to amend the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules, 2017 (“Valuation Principal Rules”).

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The MCA through Notification No. G.S.R. 432(E) dated 01.06.2026, has notified the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Amendment Rules, 2026 (“Valuation Amendment Rules”), to amend the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules, 2017 (“Valuation Principal Rules”).

The Valuation Amendment Rules introduce changes to the eligibility criteria applicable to a Registered Valuer Organisation (“RVO”) under Rule 12 of the Valuation Principal Rules. The Valuation Amendment Rules substitute Rule 12(1)(i) to prescribe additional requirements that must be satisfied by an entity seeking recognition as an RVO. Under the amended Rule 12(1)(i), an RVO must be registered as a company under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956 or Section 8 of the CA 2013 and must satisfy the following conditions:

maintain a minimum paid-up share capital of INR 25,00,000 (Indian Rupees Twenty-Five Lakh); have the sole object of dealing with matters relating to the regulation of valuers of one or more asset classes; and have bye-laws incorporating the requirements specified under Annexure III of the Valuation Principal Rules.

The Valuation Amendment Rules also provide a transitional compliance period for existing RVOs. RVOs that do not meet the newly introduced minimum paid-up share capital requirement as on the date of commencement of the Valuation Amendment Rules have been granted time until 31.03.2028 to comply with the requirement.

The Valuation Amendment Rules came into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, i.e., 05.06.2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.