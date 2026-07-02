Issue Of Debentures Under The Companies Act, 2013 Guide

Learn the legal framework, procedure, compliance requirements and practical steps for issuing debentures under the Companies Act, 2013 in India.

K&K is among leading IP and Commercial Law Practices in India with rankings and recommendations from Legal500, IAM, Chambers & Partners, AsiaIP, Acquisition-INTL, Corp-INTL, and Managing IP. K&K represents numerous entities through its 9 offices across India and over 160 professionals for varied IP, Corporate, Commercial, and Media/Entertainment Matters.

Article Insights

Khurana and Khurana are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Privacy topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

Introduction

Among the various borrowing options available, debentures remain one of the most reliable, flexible, and cost-effective methods of raising long-term finance. Debentures enable companies to mobilize substantial funds without diluting the ownership or management control of existing shareholders. Consequently, they are widely used by private companies, public companies, infrastructure companies, manufacturing entities, and listed companies.

The issue of debentures in India is principally governed by the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014. Where the debentures are listed, the provisions of the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations also become applicable.

This article provides a comprehensive legal analysis of the provisions governing the issue of debentures, explains the statutory compliances, and discusses the practical procedure involved in issuing debentures under the Companies Act, 2013.

What is a Debenture?

The term "Debenture" has been defined under Section 2(30) of the Companies Act, 2013, which states:

"Debenture includes debenture stock, bonds or any other instrument of a company evidencing a debt, whether constituting a charge on the assets of the company or not."

It covers every instrument through which a company acknowledges its indebtedness towards investors. A debenture, therefore, represents a loan taken by the company from investors, carrying an obligation to repay the principal together with interest in accordance with the agreed terms.

Unlike equity shares, debentures do not confer ownership rights in the company. The holders of debentures are creditors and not members of the company.

Debentures as a Fund-Raising Tool

In today's competitive business environment, companies require significant capital for expansion and operational efficiency. While issuing shares increases the equity base, it simultaneously dilutes the shareholding pattern and voting rights of existing promoters.

Debentures provide an alternative source of finance by allowing companies to borrow funds without altering the ownership structure.

The major objectives for issuing debentures include:

Expansion of manufacturing capacity

Setting up new industrial units

Working capital requirements

Acquisition of fixed assets

Business expansion

Infrastructure development

Project financing

Refinancing existing debt

Purchase of machinery and equipment

Funding mergers and acquisitions

Consequently, debentures have become one of the most preferred long-term financing instruments across industries.

Why Companies Prefer Debentures over Equity

From a corporate finance perspective, debentures offer several strategic advantages.

No Dilution of Ownership

Since debenture holders are creditors and not shareholders, promoters continue to retain control over the company.

Lower Cost of Capital

Interest on debentures is generally less expensive than the cost of raising equity.

Tax Benefit

Interest paid on debentures is generally treated as a business expenditure under the Income-tax Act, subject to applicable tax provisions, thereby reducing the taxable income of the company.

Flexibility

Companies may issue secured or unsecured debentures, redeemable or perpetual debentures, and convertible or non-convertible debentures depending upon their financial strategy.

Better Financial Planning

The repayment schedule is predetermined, enabling efficient financial planning.

Legal Framework Governing Issue of Debentures

The issue of debentures is regulated by multiple statutory provisions. The principal legal framework includes:

Companies Act, 2013

The important provisions include:

Section 2(30) – Definition of Debenture

Section 42 – Private Placement

Section 62 – Further Issue of Share Capital (relevant in cases of convertible debentures)

Section 71 – Debentures

Section 77 – Registration of Charges

Section 179 – Powers of the Board

Section 180(1)(c) – Borrowing powers requiring shareholders' approval in applicable cases

Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014

The most significant provision is Rule 18, which prescribes detailed conditions regarding:

Secured debentures

Debenture trustees

Debenture trust deed

Charge creation

Debenture redemption

Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014

These Rules become applicable where debentures are issued through private placement.

Meaning of Borrowed Capital

Borrowed capital represents funds raised by a company through loans, debentures, bonds, deposits, or financial institutions. Unlike equity, borrowed capital creates a contractual obligation to repay the principal amount together with interest.

Debentures constitute one of the most common forms of borrowed capital because they allow companies to access long-term finance from investors while maintaining their existing ownership structure.

Essential Characteristics of Debentures

The principal characteristics include:

Debt Instrument

Debentures represent indebtedness and not ownership.

Fixed Rate of Interest

Most debentures carry a predetermined rate of interest payable periodically.

Repayment Obligation

The company is legally bound to redeem the debentures on maturity.

Transferability

Unless restricted by the terms of issue, debentures are generally transferable.

Priority over Shareholders

In the event of liquidation, debenture holders are paid before shareholders.

Security

Debentures may be secured by creating a charge over the company's assets or may remain unsecured.

Types of Debentures

Debentures can be classified on different bases:

Based on Security

Secured Debentures

These are backed by a charge on the assets of the company. If the company defaults in repayment, the debenture holders may enforce the security through the debenture trustee.

Unsecured Debentures

No charge is created over the assets of the company. Investors rely solely upon the creditworthiness of the issuer.

Based on Convertibility

Convertible Debentures

These may be converted into equity shares after the expiry of the specified period subject to the terms of issue.

Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

These remain debt instruments throughout their tenure and are redeemed on maturity.

Based on Redemption

Redeemable Debentures

Section 71 – Issue of Debentures

Section 71 empowers every company to issue debentures with an option to convert such debentures into shares either wholly or partly at the time of redemption.

However, where debentures are proposed to be converted into shares, the company must obtain the approval of shareholders by passing a Special Resolution at a general meeting.

The conversion cannot be imposed upon investors unilaterally. The terms of conversion should be disclosed in the offer document before the issue.

Convertible Debentures

Where debentures carry an option for conversion into equity shares, the issue must be approved by shareholders through a Special Resolution.

This requirement protects existing shareholders from unexpected dilution of their shareholding.

Voting Rights

Section 71(2) clearly provides that debenture holders shall not possess any voting rights.

Therefore, even if a company has issued large amounts of debentures, management and control remain with shareholders.

Secured Debentures

A company issuing secured debentures must comply with Rule 18 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

The security should be adequate to cover repayment of principal together with interest.

Debenture Trustee

Where applicable, one or more debenture trustees shall be appointed before the issue of the prospectus or offer letter.

The trustee safeguards the interests of debenture holders throughout the tenure of the debenture.

Debenture Redemption

Every company issuing debentures must redeem them in accordance with the terms and conditions of issue.

Failure to redeem debentures or pay interest constitutes default under the Companies Act.

Rule 18 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014

Rule 18 is one of the most important Rules governing secured debentures.

It prescribes detailed conditions relating to:

Creation of security

Appointment of trustee

Execution of trust deed

Rights of debenture holders

Protection of investors

Conditions for Issue of Secured Debentures

A company issuing secured debentures must satisfy the following conditions.

Condition 1 – Charge on Assets

The company shall create a charge over its assets or specific movable or immovable property.

The charge may be:

Fixed Charge

Floating Charge

The value of security should be sufficient to cover repayment obligations.

Condition 2 – Redemption Period

Secured debentures shall ordinarily be redeemable within ten years from the date of issue.

Exceptions

Infrastructure companies may issue secured debentures redeemable beyond ten years but not exceeding thirty years, subject to compliance with Rule 18 and other applicable laws.

Condition 3 – Appointment of Debenture Trustee

The company must appoint one or more debenture trustees before issuing secured debentures where required.

The trustee acts independently for the benefit of all debenture holders.

Condition 4 – Execution of Debenture Trust Deed

The company shall execute a Debenture Trust Deed in Form SH-12.

The trust deed should generally be executed after allotment.

The deed records:

Rights of investors

Security details

Events of default

Trustee powers

Redemption mechanism

Enforcement provisions

Practical Compliance Tips for Professionals

While advising clients on the issue of debentures, professionals should ensure that:

Borrowing powers under the Articles of Association are verified.

Board approval is obtained before initiating the issue.

Shareholders' approval is obtained wherever statutorily required.

The terms of issue are properly drafted.

Security documents are legally enforceable.

Charge is registered within the prescribed time.

Trust deed is executed within the statutory timeline.

PAS-3 and other applicable forms are filed within the prescribed period.

Register of Debenture Holders is properly maintained.

Interest and redemption payments are made strictly as per the terms of issue.

Step-by-Step Procedure for Issue of Debentures

The procedure for issuing debentures depends upon several factors, including:

Whether the company is a Private Company , Public Company , or Listed Company .

, , or . Whether the debentures are Secured or Unsecured .

or . Whether they are Convertible or Non-Convertible .

or . Whether the issue is by Private Placement under Section 42 or by Public Offer.

Since most private and unlisted public companies raise funds through private placement, the procedure below focuses on the issuance of debentures through private placement under the Companies Act, 2013.

Step 1 – Examine the Articles of Association (AOA)

Before initiating the process, verify whether the Articles of Association authorize the company to:

Borrow money;

Issue debentures;

Create a charge on the assets of the company; and

Appoint a debenture trustee, where applicable.

If the Articles do not contain such powers, they must be amended by passing a Special Resolution under Section 14 of the Companies Act, 2013 before proceeding with the issue.

Step 2 – Determine the Borrowing Limits

The Board should determine:

Amount proposed to be raised;

Purpose of the issue;

Nature of debentures (secured/unsecured, convertible/non-convertible);

Rate of interest;

Tenure;

Redemption schedule; and

Security to be offered, if any.

If the proposed borrowings exceed the limits prescribed under Section 180(1)(c) (applicable to public companies), prior approval of the members by way of a Special Resolution is required.

Step 3 – Convene the First Board Meeting

Issue a notice of the Board Meeting in accordance with Section 173 and Secretarial Standard-1 (SS-1).

At the meeting, the Board should:

Approve the proposal for raising funds through debentures.

Approve the draft terms and conditions of the issue.

Approve the draft private placement offer letter (PAS-4), where applicable.

Identify the proposed investors.

Approve the valuation or pricing methodology, if required.

Approve the appointment of a Debenture Trustee (where applicable).

Approve the creation of security for secured debentures.

Authorize filing of forms with the Registrar of Companies.

Fix the date, time and venue of the General Meeting (if shareholders' approval is required).

Step 4 – Obtain Shareholders' Approval

Depending upon the nature of the issue, shareholders' approval may be required by way of a Special Resolution, particularly in the following cases:

Issue of convertible debentures;

Private placement under Section 42 (subject to applicable exemptions);

Borrowings beyond the prescribed limits under Section 180(1)(c), where applicable.

The explanatory statement annexed to the notice should disclose all material facts relating to the proposed issue.

Step 5 – Maintain Record of Private Placement Offers (PAS-5)

Before circulating the private placement offer letter, the company must prepare and maintain a complete record of identified persons in Form PAS-5, as required under the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014.

The offer can be made only to identified persons approved by the Board.

Step 6 – Issue Private Placement Offer Letter (PAS-4)

The company shall issue the private placement offer letter in Form PAS-4 to the identified persons.

Key points:

The offer shall be made only to identified persons.

The offer is non-transferable.

Application money must be received through banking channels from the subscriber's own bank account.

Cash receipts are prohibited.

Step 7 – Receive Application Money

The company should receive the application money only through:

Account Payee Cheque;

Demand Draft;

NEFT;

RTGS; or

Other permitted banking channels.

The money must be received from the bank account of the person subscribing to the debentures.

The company should maintain complete documentary evidence of receipt of funds.

Step 8 – Open Separate Bank Account (Where Applicable)

The application money should be kept in a separate bank account and utilised only:

For allotment of securities; or

For refund of money where allotment cannot be made.

Step 9 – Hold the Second Board Meeting for Allotment

After receipt of subscription money, convene another Board Meeting to:

Approve allotment of debentures;

Approve the list of allottees;

Authorise issuance of debenture certificates or credit to demat accounts, as applicable;

Approve execution of the Debenture Trust Deed, where applicable;

Authorise filing of PAS-3 and other statutory forms.

Step 10 – File Return of Allotment (PAS-3)

After allotment, the company shall file e-Form PAS-3 with the Registrar of Companies within the prescribed time along with:

List of allottees;

Board Resolution;

Special Resolution, if applicable;

Valuation report, where required;

Other prescribed attachments.

Failure to file PAS-3 may attract penalties under the Companies Act, 2013.

Step 11 – Execute Debenture Trust Deed

In the case of secured debentures requiring a trustee, execute the Debenture Trust Deed in Form SH-12 within the prescribed period.

The trust deed should clearly specify:

Security;

Rights of debenture holders;

Events of default;

Duties of trustee;

Redemption terms; and

Enforcement mechanism.

Step 12 – Create and Register Charge

Where secured debentures are issued:

Execute the security documents. Create the charge over the company's assets. File the prescribed e-Form for registration of charge (currently CHG-9 for debentures) within the statutory time limit under Section 77.

The company should also obtain the Certificate of Registration of Charge from the Registrar.

Step 13 – Issue Debenture Certificates

Debenture certificates should be issued within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable Rules, unless the debentures are issued in dematerialised form.

Step 14 – Maintain Statutory Registers

The company should maintain:

Register of Debenture Holders;

Register of Charges;

Minutes of Board Meetings;

Minutes of General Meetings;

Copies of PAS-4, PAS-5 and PAS-3;

Debenture Trust Deed;

Security documents; and

Records of interest and redemption payments.

Conclusion:

The issue of debentures is more than a fundraising exercise—it is a regulated corporate action requiring meticulous compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable Rules. A Practising Company Secretary plays a critical role in advising on the structure of the issue, ensuring statutory approvals, preparing documentation, coordinating ROC filings, and safeguarding legal compliance throughout the lifecycle of the debentures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.