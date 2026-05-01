SEBI Introduces Voluntary Lock-in / Debit Freeze Facility To Mutual Fund Folios

SEBI, by way of a Circular dated March 6, 2026, on ‘Introduction of voluntary lock-in/debit freeze facility to mutual fund folios’, has introduced a voluntary debit freeze facility for mutual fund investors...

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

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