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19 August 2026

Legalaxy – Monthly Newsletter Series – Vol XXXIX – August, 2026

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Vaish Associates Advocates

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Established in 1971, Vaish Associates, Advocates is one of the best-known full-service law firms in India. Since its inception, it continues to serve a diverse clientele, including domestic and overseas corporations, multinational companies and individuals. Presently, the Firm has its operations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
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In the August edition of our monthly newsletter “Legalaxy”, our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, labour, foreign investment and maritime
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In the August edition of our monthly newsletter “Legalaxy”, our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, labour, foreign investment and maritime.

Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:

SEBI UPDATES

  • SEBI reintroduces buy-back from the open market method

  • SEBI simplifies securities transmission framework

RBI & IFSC UPDATES

  • RBI clarifies project finance framework for NBFCs

  • RBI introduces prudential framework for specified non-financial assets acquired by banks

  • RBI revises FLA Return FAQS for IFSC-regulated entities and IFSCA issues press release clarifying reporting framework

LABOUR UPDATES

  • EPFO launches VISHWAS, 2026 for amicable settlement of damages-related disputes

  • EPFO introduces AMNESTY, 2026 for regularisation of exempt provident fund trusts

  • Contributions under employees’ deposit linked insurance, pension and provident fund schemes

  • Andhra Pradesh notifies the Code on Social Security (Andhra Pradesh) Rules, 2026

OTHER UPDATES

  • DPIIT revises FDI Policy on e-commerce sector to permit inventory-based model exclusively for exports
  • Foreign vessels chartered by GIFT City IFSC units exempted from coastal shipping licence requirement
  • Revised liability limits for maritime claims prescribed
  • Indian Ports Rules, 2026 – Notified

We hope you like our publication. We look forward to your suggestions.

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Advocates, 1st & 11th Floors, Mohan Dev Building 13, Tolstoy Marg New Delhi-110001 (India).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist professional advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. The views expressed in this article are solely of the authors of this article.

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