Legalaxy – Monthly Newsletter Series – Vol XXXIX – August, 2026

In the August edition of our monthly newsletter “Legalaxy”, our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, labour, foreign investment and maritime

Established in 1971, Vaish Associates, Advocates is one of the best-known full-service law firms in India. Since its inception, it continues to serve a diverse clientele, including domestic and overseas corporations, multinational companies and individuals. Presently, the Firm has its operations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

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In the August edition of our monthly newsletter “Legalaxy”, our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, labour, foreign investment and maritime.

Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:

SEBI UPDATES

SEBI reintroduces buy-back from the open market method

SEBI simplifies securities transmission framework

RBI & IFSC UPDATES

RBI clarifies project finance framework for NBFCs

RBI introduces prudential framework for specified non-financial assets acquired by banks

RBI revises FLA Return FAQS for IFSC-regulated entities and IFSCA issues press release clarifying reporting framework

LABOUR UPDATES

EPFO launches VISHWAS, 2026 for amicable settlement of damages-related disputes

EPFO introduces AMNESTY, 2026 for regularisation of exempt provident fund trusts

Contributions under employees’ deposit linked insurance, pension and provident fund schemes

Andhra Pradesh notifies the Code on Social Security (Andhra Pradesh) Rules, 2026

OTHER UPDATES

DPIIT revises FDI Policy on e-commerce sector to permit inventory-based model exclusively for exports

Foreign vessels chartered by GIFT City IFSC units exempted from coastal shipping licence requirement

Revised liability limits for maritime claims prescribed

Indian Ports Rules, 2026 – Notified

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