Why Many New Businesses Overlook Contract Management In The Early Stage?

New businesses often overlook contract management during their early stages, focusing instead on winning customers and maintaining cash flow. However, poorly managed agreements can lead to disputes, missed obligations, and avoidable risks that threaten business continuity. This comprehensive guide explores why systematic contract management matters from day one and how startups can implement practical processes to control legal obligations and commercial relationships.

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A new business usually begins with a simple priority: win customers, deliver the product and keep cash moving. Legal paperwork often comes later. This is why Contract Management is frequently overlooked during the early stage. Founders may sign agreements through email, save documents in different folders and rely on memory for renewal dates or commercial commitments. The problem becomes visible only when a customer disputes an obligation, a supplier changes its terms, confidential information is misused or an important contract expires without anyone noticing. For an early stage business, contract management is not merely an administrative function. It is a practical system for controlling legal obligations, commercial relationships and avoidable risk.

What Contract Management Really Means

Contract management is the process of managing an agreement from the moment a business identifies the need for it until the agreement is completed, renewed, amended or terminated. Modern contract lifecycle frameworks generally cover initiation, drafting, negotiation, approval, execution, performance monitoring and closure. This distinction matters for new businesses. A signed contract is not the end of the process. It is the point at which the parties begin performing their obligations. Consider a technology startup which signs a one year software services agreement. The founder may focus on the negotiated fee and scope of work. Six months later, the business may discover an automatic renewal clause, a minimum purchase commitment or a liability cap it no longer considers commercially suitable. If nobody was responsible for monitoring the agreement, the opportunity to renegotiate may already have passed. Effective contract management keeps such obligations visible.

Why Founders Often Ignore Contracts in the Early Stage?

The reason is rarely deliberate neglect. It is usually a consequence of limited resources. Founders often perform several roles simultaneously. They manage sales, finance, recruitment, product development and investor discussions. Legal administration competes with activities perceived as more urgent. There is also a misconception about contract volume. A business may have only ten or fifteen agreements during its first year. Founders therefore assume a formal system is unnecessary. Yet a small contract portfolio can contain significant exposure. A single customer agreement may govern a large portion of revenue. A supplier agreement may affect business continuity. An employment agreement may deal with confidential information and intellectual property. A lease can create a substantial financial commitment. Contract value is therefore more important than contract count.

The Difference Between Drafting and Managing a Contract

Drafting determines what the parties agree. Management determines whether the agreement continues to work as intended. A carefully drafted agreement can still cause problems if the business does not monitor it. Suppose a services contract requires delivery within defined timelines. The legal document may contain an escalation mechanism, service levels and payment consequences. If the operational team never receives the relevant deadlines, the business may breach its own obligations despite having negotiated a strong agreement. Contract management creates the connection between legal terms and daily business activity. This is one of the most important gaps in early stage businesses. Founders may involve lawyers before signing but fail to involve the legal or operations function after execution.

The Legal Framework Governing Contracts in India

The primary legislation governing contracts in India is the Indian Contract Act, 1872. It deals with matters including proposal and acceptance, competency, free consent, lawful consideration and object, performance, breach, indemnity, guarantee and agency. Section 10 sets out the basic requirements for agreements to become contracts, subject to the other provisions of the Act. Contractual arrangements may also be affected by sector specific legislation, company law, tax law, intellectual property legislation, data protection requirements and state specific stamp laws. Founders should therefore avoid treating every agreement as a generic commercial document. The legal requirements can vary depending on the nature of the transaction, parties involved, subject matter, governing law and place of execution.

Why Informal Agreements Create Problems?

Early stage businesses frequently rely on emails, WhatsApp messages, purchase orders and verbal commitments. Electronic communications can have legal significance. The Information Technology Act, 2000 recognises electronic records and electronic signatures and contains Section 10A concerning contracts formed through electronic means. This does not mean every informal conversation is a suitable substitute for a carefully drafted commercial agreement. The central problem is uncertainty. If the parties disagree later, they may have different understandings about price, scope, delivery, intellectual property ownership, confidentiality, termination or liability. A fragmented email trail can make the dispute harder to resolve. A written agreement should therefore record material commercial terms clearly rather than leaving important matters to assumptions.

Contract Risks New Businesses Commonly Miss

One recurring problem is unclear scope. If a customer and service provider understand the deliverables differently, a dispute can arise even when both believe they acted reasonably. Payment terms can create another problem. Businesses sometimes focus on the headline price while overlooking advance payments, taxes, credit periods, late payment provisions, set offs and milestone conditions. Termination clauses also deserve close attention. A business should understand how an agreement can end, how much notice is required and what happens to outstanding obligations after termination. Liability provisions are equally important. Indemnities, exclusions, limitation of liability clauses and warranties can materially change the financial consequences of a dispute. Intellectual property provisions are particularly important for technology businesses. The contract should make it clear who owns pre existing material, newly created work product, source code, designs, documentation and improvements. Confidentiality provisions should also reflect the nature of information being exchanged.

Contract Management and Corporate Authority

A new company should also consider who has authority to enter into agreements on its behalf. This becomes particularly important when founders, employees or business development personnel negotiate contracts with customers and suppliers. The company should have an internal approval structure appropriate to its size and risk profile. High value transactions, long term commitments, related party arrangements and unusual liability provisions may require higher level review. The Companies Act, 2013 also contains specific requirements concerning interested directors and certain contracts or arrangements involving companies. Section 184 requires disclosure of a director's interest in specified contracts or arrangements and restricts participation in the relevant Board discussion in the circumstances prescribed by law. Contract management should therefore connect commercial decision making with corporate governance.

Stamp Duty Should Not Be an Afterthought

Stamp duty is another area often missed when businesses focus only on commercial terms. The Indian Stamp Act, 1899 contains provisions concerning instruments chargeable with stamp duty. State amendments and state specific stamp legislation can also be relevant, depending on the document and place of execution. A contract should therefore be reviewed for applicable stamping requirements before execution or within the legally prescribed framework. The consequences of inadequate stamping can depend on the applicable law and circumstances. Businesses should obtain advice where the agreement involves significant commercial value or a complex transaction.

Why Contract Storage Matters?

Finding the latest signed version of an agreement should not require a search through an employee's inbox. A basic contract repository should contain the executed agreement, amendments, schedules, supporting documents and relevant correspondence. Access should be controlled according to the sensitivity of the information. The repository should also capture practical information such as the parties, effective date, expiry date, renewal provisions, notice period, payment obligations and responsible business owner. The aim is simple: someone should be able to understand the status of an agreement without reading every email exchanged during negotiation.

Managing Renewals and Expiry Dates

Automatic renewal clauses deserve particular attention. A contract may renew automatically unless notice is given within a specific period. Missing the notice window can lock the business into another contractual period. The same problem can arise with leases, software subscriptions, insurance arrangements, maintenance contracts and vendor agreements. A simple reminder system can prevent avoidable costs. The responsible person should receive notice sufficiently early to allow commercial review and renegotiation. The key point is not merely recording the expiry date. The business should record the date by which action must be taken.

Contract Management During Business Expansion

Contract complexity usually increases as a business grows. A company entering new markets may work with distributors, channel partners, consultants, logistics providers, technology vendors and overseas customers. Different jurisdictions may introduce additional considerations concerning governing law, dispute resolution, taxation, foreign exchange, data transfers and regulatory compliance. For businesses considering business setup in india, contract management should be considered alongside corporate structuring rather than after commercial operations begin. Early discipline makes expansion easier because the business already has approved processes, contract records and defined authority levels.

Contract Management and Business Expansion in India

Expansion often creates a second challenge: contracts start being negotiated by different teams using different terms. One sales employee may offer a generous liability position. Another may use a different payment structure. A third may promise intellectual property rights without internal approval. This inconsistency creates legal and commercial exposure. Businesses planning Business Expansion in India should therefore establish core contract principles before transaction volume becomes difficult to control. Standard templates can be used for recurring arrangements, while material deviations can be escalated for legal review. The objective is not to make every agreement identical. It is to ensure deviations are deliberate.

A Practical Contract Management Process for a New Business

A young company does not necessarily need sophisticated contract management software. It first needs a disciplined process. Every new agreement should begin with a clear business purpose. The parties and commercial objectives should be identified before drafting. The agreement should then undergo an appropriate legal and commercial review. Once the parties agree, the person authorised to sign should execute the final version. The signed document should be stored centrally. After signing, responsibility should move to the person responsible for performance. Important obligations, payment dates, milestones, renewal periods and notice requirements should be recorded. Before expiry or renewal, the business should assess performance and commercial value. This process is simple enough for a small company and can become more sophisticated as the business grows.

When Should a Startup Introduce Formal Contract Management?

The answer is earlier than many founders expect. A startup does not need dozens of agreements before establishing basic controls. Once it starts entering recurring customer, supplier, employment, consultant, technology or partnership arrangements, it has enough contractual exposure to justify a structured process. The system can initially be a well maintained central repository combined with a contract register and clear approval responsibilities. As contract volume increases, specialised contract lifecycle management technology may become useful. Current industry guidance increasingly emphasises centralised repositories, standard templates, approval workflows and obligation tracking. Technology should support a sound process rather than substitute for one.

What Good Contract Management Looks Like

Good contract management does not mean involving lawyers in every email. It means knowing which agreements require detailed legal review and which routine documents can follow an approved process. It means knowing who can approve a contract, who can sign it, where the final version is stored and who owns the obligations afterwards. It also means reviewing contracts when circumstances change. A supplier may become strategically important. A customer may request new services. A regulatory change may affect the relationship. A business may enter a new jurisdiction. The contract should not remain static while the commercial relationship changes around it.

Why Early Contract Discipline Pays Off Later

Contract problems often remain invisible until a business is under pressure. A funding round may trigger legal due diligence. A large customer may request warranties and indemnities. An acquisition may require a review of change of control provisions. A dispute may require the business to locate historic agreements quickly. If contracts have been managed properly from the beginning, these exercises become easier. The company can demonstrate its contractual relationships, identify material obligations and explain how agreements are approved and maintained. This strengthens legal readiness without turning contract management into unnecessary bureaucracy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is Contract Management?

Contract Management is the systematic process of creating, reviewing, negotiating, approving, executing, monitoring, renewing and terminating business agreements. It covers both the legal document and the obligations arising from it.

Q2. Why is contract management important for startups?

Startups often have limited resources and significant dependence on a small number of customers, suppliers and employees. A single poorly managed agreement can therefore have a disproportionate financial or operational impact.

Q3. Is contract management necessary for a small business?

Yes. The process does not need to be complex. A central repository, contract register, approval process and renewal calendar can provide meaningful protection even for a small company.

Q4. What contracts should a new business manage?

Common categories include customer agreements, supplier contracts, employment agreements, consultancy agreements, non disclosure agreements, technology licences, leases, distribution agreements, partnership arrangements and investment documents.

Q5. Is an email agreement legally valid in India?

Electronic contracts can be legally recognised in India. Section 10A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 addresses the validity of contracts formed through electronic means. However, the enforceability of a particular arrangement depends on its facts and applicable law.

Q6. Who should manage contracts in a startup?

Responsibility can be divided between founders, finance, operations, sales and legal advisers depending on the size of the business. One person should nevertheless have clear ownership of the contract register and compliance calendar.

Q7. What happens after a contract is signed?

The business should store the executed version, record important obligations, monitor performance, track payment and delivery milestones, monitor renewal or termination dates and retain amendments with the original agreement.

Q8. Should every startup use contract management software?

Not necessarily. A small business can begin with a structured manual process. Software becomes more useful when contract volume, teams, jurisdictions or compliance requirements make manual tracking difficult.

Q9. Why should contracts be reviewed before renewal?

Renewal provides an opportunity to assess performance, pricing, service levels, liability exposure and changing business needs. Automatic renewal provisions can also create obligations if the required notice is missed.

Q10. What is the contract lifecycle?

The contract lifecycle generally begins with identifying the need for an agreement and continues through drafting, negotiation, approval, execution, performance monitoring, amendment, renewal or termination and retention. Different frameworks divide these stages differently, but the underlying principle remains the same.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.