The Essential Guide To Cross-Border Contracts For Indian Businesses (2026)

However, it is important to understand that choosing foreign law as the governing law does not exempt the contract from mandatory provisions of Indian law, including those relating to foreign exchange management, competition law, or data protection

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Understanding Cross-Border Contracts in the Indian Context

As Indian businesses scale and integrate into global supply chains, technology ecosystems, and service delivery networks, the volume of contracts with foreign entities has grown significantly. Whether you are exporting software services, procuring manufacturing components, licensing technology, or entering into a distribution arrangement for international markets, the legal framework governing cross-border contracts introduces a layer of complexity that domestic contracts do not present. For Indian companies at the MSME and mid-market stage, understanding the key legal considerations in cross-border contracting is essential to protecting commercial interests and managing regulatory risk.

Choosing the Governing Law in International Contracts

The first and most fundamental issue in any cross-border contract is the choice of governing law. The parties to a commercial contract are generally free to choose which country’s law governs their agreement, subject to certain statutory limitations. In India, this freedom is recognised under the Indian Contract Act, 1872, and confirmed by the Supreme Court in a series of decisions on private international law. A contract between an Indian company and a US-based technology vendor may legitimately be governed by the laws of the State of Delaware if both parties agree. However, it is important to understand that choosing foreign law as the governing law does not exempt the contract from mandatory provisions of Indian law, including those relating to foreign exchange management, competition law, or data protection.

For businesses working with cross-border corporate structuring India advisors, the choice of governing law has practical implications for dispute resolution, contract interpretation, and enforcement. Indian courts will generally apply foreign law as a question of fact if it has been chosen as the governing law, provided the parties have adequately pleaded and proved the content of that foreign law. Where this burden is not met, Indian courts may default to applying Indian law as the lex fori.

Selecting the Seat of Arbitration in Cross-Border Transactions

The seat of arbitration is closely related to but distinct from the governing law of the contract. In contracts between Indian and foreign companies, arbitration is strongly preferred over court litigation for its enforceability across jurisdictions under the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, 1958, to which India is a party. India-seated arbitrations, whether conducted under the Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, or under rules of an Indian arbitral institution, are enforceable in India as domestic awards. Singapore and London remain popular choices for the seat of arbitration in India-related cross-border transactions because of their well-established institutional frameworks and English-language proceedings.

Foreign Exchange Compliance Under FEMA

FDI Experts India consistently emphasise that cross-border contracts involving Indian companies must also be reviewed for compliance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and the rules and regulations made thereunder. The import and export of services by Indian companies, the receipt and remittance of foreign currency, and the payment of royalties, fees, or commissions to foreign entities are all regulated under FEMA. Certain categories of payments to foreign entities require prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India or from the Authorised Dealer Bank. Transfer pricing rules under the Income Tax Act, 1961, further regulate the pricing of transactions between associated enterprises, requiring that pricing reflect arm’s length terms and be documented with reference to prescribed transfer pricing methodologies.

Managing Intellectual Property Rights in Cross-Border Agreements

Intellectual property terms in cross-border contracts require particular attention because IP ownership and licensing rights are territorial in nature. A software licence from a US-based vendor grants rights only in the territories specified in the licence. The use of licensed software by an Indian subsidiary of a global company for operations in India requires that the licence extend to the Indian territory. Similarly, where an Indian company develops IP under a contract with a foreign principal, ensuring that the IP assignment or work for hire clause is governed by the law of the Indian company’s jurisdiction, and that the assignment is registered under Indian IP law, is essential to protecting the company’s interests.

Foreign company compliance India obligations arise at multiple points in the cross-border contracting context. Indian companies that enter into contracts that require foreign entities to provide services in India, or to establish a presence in India, must ensure that the foreign entity’s mode of operation in India is compliant with applicable law. A foreign company providing professional services in India through a project office, liaison office, or branch requires prior approval from the RBI or the sectoral regulator, as applicable. Operating without the necessary approvals exposes both the foreign entity and the Indian contracting party to regulatory consequences.

Data Protection and International Data Transfers

Data protection has become an increasingly significant dimension of cross-border commercial contracts following the enactment of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. Indian companies that share personal data with foreign entities in the course of service arrangements must ensure that the data transfer is compliant with the applicable rules, which include restrictions on transfers to jurisdictions that do not provide adequate data protection. Data processing agreements, data subject rights provisions, and breach notification clauses are now standard requirements in contracts involving personal data.

Conclusion

Cross-border contracts are more complex than domestic ones, but the additional complexity is manageable with the right legal support. Indian companies that invest in understanding the regulatory framework, choosing their contractual terms carefully, and building compliance into their commercial arrangements are better positioned to derive full commercial benefit from their international relationships.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.