Contract Manufacturing Agreements Under India UK FTA: A Legal Guide For Chemical Businesses

Most of the commentary on the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has stayed focused on cars, textiles, and services. Chemicals rarely make the headline list. India already has real capability in specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, dyes, and pigments, and the UK brings a mature chemicals and life-sciences ecosystem with genuine demand on the other side.

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Introduction

Most of the commentary on the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has stayed focused on cars, textiles, and services. Chemicals rarely make the headline list. India already has real capability in specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, dyes, and pigments, and the UK brings a mature chemicals and life-sciences ecosystem with genuine demand on the other side. As global companies continue to diversify supply chains away from a single-country dependency, the question our chemicals-sector clients are increasingly asking is not “can we export more,” but “should we structure a contract manufacturing agreement under India UK FTA, and what does that actually require legally?”

This article sets out the practical legal groundwork beyond tariff numbers that specialty chemical and agrochemical businesses on both sides should be thinking through now.

A lower customs duty makes exporting cheaper. It does not, on its own, make a chemicals relationship strategic. What we are seeing instead and what the underlying trend in the industry supports is UK companies looking to retain ownership of the molecule, the process technology, the customer relationship, and the IP, while an Indian partner provides manufacturing capacity, process engineering, raw-material sourcing, and cost-efficient production.

That is a fundamentally different legal relationship from a straightforward export sale. It requires a contract manufacturing agreement, not just a purchase order, and the two are not interchangeable, a mistake we still see incoming companies make when they try to paper a long-term manufacturing relationship with a simple supply contract.

Rules of Origin: The First Legal Gate

Before a chemical product can claim preferential tariff treatment under CETA, it must satisfy the agreement’s Rules of Origin. For chemicals, this is rarely trivial. Origin determination typically depends on where the last “substantial transformation” occurred, and specialty chemical processes blending, formulation, purification, derivatisation and sit in genuinely grey territory depending on the specific tariff heading involved.

For contract manufacturing arrangements specifically, origin documentation needs to be built into the agreement from day one: which party is responsible for origin certification, what manufacturing records must be maintained to support it, and who bears the cost if a customs authority later challenges the claimed origin. Getting this wrong does not just cost the tariff benefit, it can trigger penalty proceedings for the importer on the other side.

Chemical Registration and Regulatory Approvals

Even with preferential market access, a chemical product does not move freely without underlying regulatory clearance. On the Indian side, this includes registration and clearances under Indian chemical and pesticide regulation for agrochemicals, along with environmental consents under the Environment Protection Act framework and the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules where relevant. On the UK side, UK REACH registration and product-specific approvals apply.

A contract manufacturing agreement should clearly allocate responsibility for these registrations, who applies, who owns the registration once granted, and what happens to that registration if the parties later part ways. We routinely see disputes arise not from the manufacturing itself, but from ambiguity over who controls a regulatory registration after a relationship ends.

Classification, Labelling and Supply-Chain Traceability

Chemical products crossing into the UK market must also meet classification and labelling requirements broadly aligned with the Globally Harmonised System (GHS), alongside UK-specific packaging and hazard-communication rules. For agrochemicals and specialty formulations in particular, mislabelling is not a minor compliance slip, it can result in product recalls, regulatory penalties, and, increasingly, buyer-side contractual claims where the UK customer’s own downstream compliance is affected.

Traceability obligations are also becoming a standard commercial requirement, independent of any regulatory mandate. UK buyers increasingly expect batch-level traceability data as a contractual term, not a courtesy this should be built into the manufacturing agreement’s record-keeping and audit clauses rather than left to informal practice.

Protecting Intellectual Property in a Contract Manufacturing Relationship

This is, in our experience, the area most often under-negotiated. Where a UK company shares process technology, formulations, or proprietary specifications with an Indian manufacturing partner, the agreement needs to address, at minimum:

clear ownership of background IP versus any IP developed jointly during the manufacturing relationship;

confidentiality obligations that survive termination, with realistic and enforceable time periods under Indian law;

restrictions on the Indian manufacturer’s use of the technology for competing customers, balanced against India’s approach to restraint-of-trade clauses under the Indian Contract Act; and

audit and inspection rights to verify that shared technology is not being used outside the agreed scope.

A generic non-disclosure agreement is not sufficient for this. The IP protection needs to be embedded in the manufacturing agreement itself, with enforcement mechanisms that actually work in an Indian court or arbitration seat.

Product Liability and Risk Allocation

When a UK company’s brand sits on a product manufactured in India, liability allocation becomes commercially important, not just theoretical. Contract manufacturing agreements in this sector should clearly address product liability insurance requirements, indemnity for regulatory non-compliance at the manufacturing stage, and critically the governing law and dispute resolution mechanism, given that a liability event may trigger proceedings in both jurisdictions simultaneously.

What This Means for Businesses on Both Sides

For Indian specialty chemical and agrochemical manufacturers, CETA strengthens the commercial case for becoming a genuine second or third strategic supply source for UK and global chemical companies but capturing that opportunity depends on being able to offer a manufacturing partner the regulatory, IP, and contractual reliability they are looking for, not just competitive pricing. For UK companies evaluating India as a manufacturing base, the legal diligence has to go well beyond tariff modelling into origin compliance, registration ownership, and enforceable IP protection.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.