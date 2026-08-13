Judicial Oversight Of Liquidation Audits: A Review Of The Official Liquidator’s Application Before The Andhra Pradesh High Court

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh, in its order dated 3rd July 2026 rendered by Justice Balaji Medamalli in Company Application No. 153 of 2026, addressed a matter of considerable procedural significance in the domain of company liquidation.

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Introduction

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh, in its order dated 3rd July 2026 rendered by Justice Balaji Medamalli in Company Application No. 153 of 2026, addressed a matter of considerable procedural significance in the domain of company liquidation. The application, moved by the Official Liquidator of the erstwhile High Court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, sought judicial sanction for the allocation of audit responsibilities across thirty-four companies presently under liquidation. Though administrative in character, the order underscores the continuing statutory obligation of liquidators to ensure periodic scrutiny of company accounts, even in cases where corporate activity has all but ceased.

Statutory Framework and Background

The application was preferred under Sections 457 and 462 of the Companies Act, 1956, read in conjunction with Rules 298, 300, 302, 304, 306, 309, and Rule 9 of the Companies (Court) Rules, 1959. These provisions collectively empower the Official Liquidator to seek the Court’s approval for the appointment of auditors, the disbursement of audit fees, and the periodic filing of accounts in respect of companies under winding-up. The accounts in question pertained to the half-year spanning 1st October 2025 to 31st March 2026, a period during which the Liquidator was statutorily obligated to have the financial affairs of each company independently verified.

Reliefs Sought

The Official Liquidator’s application was comprehensive in scope. It sought approval for the proportionate distribution of audit work among three Chartered Accountant firms, namely M/s. Murthy & Kanth, M/s. Padmanabha Rao & Co., and M/s. K.B.S. Associates, all based in Hyderabad, with eleven companies each allotted to two firms and twelve to the third. The Liquidator further sought leave to file the completed audit reports within sixty days of their receipt, and requested that audit fees be fixed at Rs. 500 plus applicable Goods and Services Tax per company, consistent with a rate previously determined by the Court in its order dated 24th December 2025. Additionally, exemption was sought from filing consolidated annual accounts for the financial year 2025-26, on the footing that the two half-yearly filings for that year would together fulfil the same disclosure purpose. Notably, the Liquidator also sought dispensation from audit altogether in respect of thirteen companies, ten of which reflected no receipts or payments whatsoever, and three of which reflected only nominal expenditure towards court fee stamps and notary charges.

Submissions Advanced

Appearing for the Official Liquidator, learned counsel placed reliance upon an earlier order of the same Court dated 8th April 2022, passed in Company Application No. 8 of 2022 in RCC No. 2 of 1995, submitting that the facts and reliefs sought therein were materially indistinguishable from the present case. It was urged that a similar order ought to follow. Counsel also drew the Court’s attention to the pre-existing fee structure sanctioned in the order of 24th December 2025, which categorises companies according to their transactional volume for the purpose of computing audit remuneration. No contesting party appeared before the Court, the proceeding being essentially an administrative application moved in the exercise of the Liquidator’s supervisory functions.

The Court’s Reasoning

Upon consideration of the submissions and the Official Liquidator’s report, the Court observed that the nature of audit work remains substantially uniform across companies, irrespective of whether transactions have occurred, although the quantum of effort involved would necessarily be lower where the company has remained dormant. On this reasoning, the Court held that the thirty-four companies ought to be distributed as equally as practicable among the three empanelled auditor firms. With respect to the companies reflecting no financial activity, and those reflecting only negligible expenditure such as a solitary payment of Rs. 480 towards statutory charges, the Court found it appropriate to dispense with the requirement of audit altogether, holding that such a course would neither compromise transparency nor prejudice any stakeholder.

Decision and Conclusion

The Court allowed the application in its entirety. It approved the engagement of the three Chartered Accountant firms named above, sanctioned the audit fee of Rs. 500 plus GST per company, and permitted disbursement from the funds of the respective companies or, where such funds proved insufficient, from the Official Liquidator’s Estate and Establishment Fund Account, subject to eventual reimbursement. Audit was dispensed with for the thirteen companies falling within the two dormant categories. The Court made no order as to costs, and directed that all pending interlocutory applications, if any, stand closed.

This order reflects the judiciary’s continuing effort to balance statutory rigour with administrative pragmatism in liquidation proceedings, ensuring that oversight mechanisms remain proportionate to the actual financial activity of companies under winding-up, while safeguarding the integrity of the audit process for those in which meaningful transactions have occurred.

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