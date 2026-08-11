Supreme Court Held That Imposition Of Moratorium On A Company Is Not A Ground To Reject Complaints Against The Promoters/ Directors Of The Company

Supreme Court through its judgment dated 27.07.2026 in the matter of Tejas J Shah & Amisha T Shah v. Mantri Technology Constellations Private Limited (Now Known as Buoyant Technology Constellations Private Limited)[1] held that imposition of moratorium on a company under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”) is not a ground to reject consumer complaints against the promoters/ directors of the company.

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Supreme Court through its judgment dated 27.07.2026 in the matter of Tejas J Shah & Amisha T Shah v. Mantri Technology Constellations Private Limited (Now Known as Buoyant Technology Constellations Private Limited)1 held that imposition of moratorium on a company under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”) is not a ground to reject consumer complaints against the promoters/ directors of the company.

The Court observed that the moratorium under Section 14 of IBC was operational only against the company and not against the promoters/ directors of the company. Since there is no independent moratorium or no independent protection operating in favour of the promoters/ directors hence the provisions of Section 14 of IBC will not bar the continuation of a complaint against them. In addition to this the court also reiterated that the protective sweep of a moratorium must remain in the four walls as carved out by the statute as held in Saranga Anilkumar Aggarwal v. Bhavesh Dhirajlal Sheth & Ors.2, and the same ought not to be expanded in a manner that stultifies remedies envisaged under other statutes, unless expressly provided.

Footnotes

1 CIVIL APPEAL NOS. 4289-4290 OF 2025

2 2025 INSC 314

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