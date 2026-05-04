Revised Regulatory Reporting Framework For AIFs

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SEBI, on March 4, 2026, issued a Circular revising the regulatory reporting framework for AIFs. AIFs will now submit a comprehensive annual activity report within 30 days from the end of March (first report for March 2026 due by May 31, 2026), and a limited quarterly activity report within 15 days from the end of each quarter (first report for quarter ending June 2026).
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