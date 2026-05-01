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1 May 2026

NCLAT Holds That Resolution Plan Approved By Sole Member Of CoC Who Is An Operational Creditor Is Void

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National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (‘NCLAT’) in Pragiti Construction v. Committee of Creditors of Rancom Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. & Ors. held that permitting a resolution applicant...
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National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (‘NCLAT’) in Pragiti Construction v. Committee of Creditors of Rancom Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. & Ors.1 held that permitting a resolution applicant, who is also an operational creditor (sole member of the Committee of Creditors (‘CoC’)) to vote on and approve its own resolution plan, amounts to a material irregularity in the decision-making process. Such an approval of the resolution plan is void ab initio.

The NCLAT further held that the supremacy of commercial wisdom of the CoC cannot shield a decision-making process that is fundamentally flawed due to conflict of interest and absence of procedural safeguards. The SC has affirmed this judgment passed by the NCLAT.2

Footnotes

1 Pragiti Construction v. Committee of Creditors of Rancom Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. & Ors., Company Appeal (AT) (Ins) No. 2330-2331/2024.

2 Rajeev Ranjan Singh v. Pragiti Constructions & Anr., Civil Appeal Nos. 3060-3061/2026.

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