ARTICLE
9 July 2025

Securities And Exchange Board Of India Vide Circular Dated July 02, 2025, Has Opened A Six Month Window For Investors To Re-lodge Rejected Physical Shares Transfer Deeds

LF
Lex Favios

Contributor

Lex Favios logo

Lex Favios is a full service Law Firm with offices in Delhi and Mumbai

Our Firm is a multi-disciplinary law firm providing a wide range of transactional, regulatory, corporate advisory and dispute resolution services The Firm is committed to finding practical solutions that produce tangible and cost effective results for its clients. The cornerstone of our philosophy is to safeguard and advance the clients’ interest effectively and efficiently.

Explore Firm Details
Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated July 02, 2025, has opened a six month window for investors to re-lodge rejected physical shares transfer deeds.
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Lex Favios
  • Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated July 02, 2025, has opened a six month window for investors to re-lodge rejected physical shares transfer deeds.
  • In order to facilitate ease of investing for investors and to secure the rights of investors in the securities which were purchased by them, it has been decided to open a special window only for re-lodgement of transfer deeds, which were lodged prior to the deadline of April 01, 2019 and rejected/returned/not attended to due to deficiency in the documents/process/or otherwise, for a period of six months from July 07, 2025 till January 06, 2026.
  • During this period, the securities that are re-lodged for transfer (including those requests that are pending with the listed company / RTA, as on date) shall be issued only in demat mode. Due process shall be followed for such transfer-cum-demat requests.
  • Listed companies, RTAs and Stock Exchanges shall publicize the opening of this special window through various media including print and social media, on a bi-monthly basis during the six-month period.
  • The circular is attached herein.

Click Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lex Favios
Lex Favios
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More