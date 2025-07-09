- Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated July 02, 2025, has opened a six month window for investors to re-lodge rejected physical shares transfer deeds.
- In order to facilitate ease of investing for investors and to secure the rights of investors in the securities which were purchased by them, it has been decided to open a special window only for re-lodgement of transfer deeds, which were lodged prior to the deadline of April 01, 2019 and rejected/returned/not attended to due to deficiency in the documents/process/or otherwise, for a period of six months from July 07, 2025 till January 06, 2026.
- During this period, the securities that are re-lodged for transfer (including those requests that are pending with the listed company / RTA, as on date) shall be issued only in demat mode. Due process shall be followed for such transfer-cum-demat requests.
- Listed companies, RTAs and Stock Exchanges shall publicize the opening of this special window through various media including print and social media, on a bi-monthly basis during the six-month period.
- The circular is attached herein.
