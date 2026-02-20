ARTICLE
20 February 2026

The Final Verdict: Tenancy Vs. Ownership (Video)

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

India Real Estate and Construction
IndiaLaw LLP
Welcome to the Legal Insight Podcast with Annkitta Jagtap.

In this episode, we dismantle a legal myth that has fuelled thousands of lawsuits across India: the belief that a long-term tenant can eventually claim ownership of a property. Key Questions Covered

  • Can a tenant become an owner after 12, 30, or even 70 years?
  • Does long-term possession equal title?
  • What does the Supreme Court say in 2025?
  • How does the Transfer of Property Act and Maharashtra Rent Control Act protect landlords?
  • Why does the doctrine of "Once a Tenant, Always a Tenant" still hold? Legal Statutes Discussed
  • Transfer of Property Act, 1882
  • Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (Section 116)
  • Limitation Act, 1963
  • Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999 Case Discussed:
  • Jyoti Sharma vs. Vishnu Goyal (Supreme Court, 2025) o 70-year tenancy claim rejected o Adverse possession does not apply to tenants o Tenant's possession is never hostile

Main Takeaway: Time cannot convert tenancy into ownership. A rent receipt is proof of residence — not a sale deed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
IndiaLaw LLP
