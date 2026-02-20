The Final Verdict: Tenancy Vs. Ownership (Video)

- within Real Estate and Construction, Compliance and Immigration topic(s)
- in India
- with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Welcome to the Legal Insight Podcast with Annkitta Jagtap.
In this episode, we dismantle a legal myth that has fuelled thousands of lawsuits across India: the belief that a long-term tenant can eventually claim ownership of a property. Key Questions Covered
- Can a tenant become an owner after 12, 30, or even 70 years?
- Does long-term possession equal title?
- What does the Supreme Court say in 2025?
- How does the Transfer of Property Act and Maharashtra Rent Control Act protect landlords?
- Why does the doctrine of "Once a Tenant, Always a Tenant" still hold? Legal Statutes Discussed
- Transfer of Property Act, 1882
- Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (Section 116)
- Limitation Act, 1963
- Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999 Case Discussed:
- Jyoti Sharma vs. Vishnu Goyal (Supreme Court, 2025) o 70-year tenancy claim rejected o Adverse possession does not apply to tenants o Tenant's possession is never hostile
Main Takeaway: Time cannot convert tenancy into ownership. A rent receipt is proof of residence — not a sale deed.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.