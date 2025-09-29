From Policy To Principle: Fundamental Right To Maternity Benefits

In a landmark judgment that marks a significant advance in the pursuit of gender justice and the protection of workers' rights, the Supreme Court of India, in the case of K. Umadevi v. Government of Tamil Nadu & Ors.,1 has unequivocally recognized maternity benefit as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. This ruling transcends mere statutory interpretation to affirm the inherent dignity, bodily autonomy, and reproductive rights of working women, thereby embedding these principles within the core framework of constitutional protections. By doing so, the Court not only strengthens the legal safeguards for maternity benefits in the domestic context but also aligns India's legal regime with its broader international obligations and commitments to uphold reproductive health and gender equality. This judgment is a transformative step towards ensuring that the right to maternity benefit is not viewed as a discretionary privilege but as an essential entitlement that safeguards the health and welfare of women workers, ultimately fostering a more equitable and just workplace environment.

Background of the Case

The case centered around K. Umadevi, a government school teacher in Tamil Nadu who was denied maternity leave on the ground that she already had two children from a previous marriage—despite the fact that those children were in the custody of her former husband and the child in question was her first from her second and current marriage. The Tamil Nadu government cited FR 101(a), which disqualifies women with two or more surviving children from maternity benefits2. The High Court's Division Bench upheld the rejection, prompting an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Existing State Policies on 'Third Child'

The judgment anchors its reasoning in both constitutional jurisprudence and international human rights law. Drawing upon precedents such as Suchita Srivastava (2009)3, Devika Biswas (2016)4, and X v. Principal Secretary, Health (2023)5, the Court reiterated that reproductive autonomy is integral to human dignity and privacy.

It also referenced international instruments such as:

CEDAW – which India ratified in 1993- International Covenant on Economic 6 ,

, Social and Cultural Rights

ILO Maternity Protection Convention, 2000

Reproductive Rights as Human Rights

The restriction on maternity benefits based on entitlement bars in government service rules extends beyond Tamil Nadu. Similar policies exist in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Furthermore, some states primarily focus their policies on eligibility for contesting elections or entering government service, as described below7:

State Policy Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Individuals with more than two children are disqualified from contesting elections. Furthermore, maternity benefits under Service Rules do not extend to the third or subsequent children. Assam Under the Population and Women Empowerment Policy, the government ordered that individuals with more than two children would be ineligible for appointment in any services and posts under the state government after Jan 1, 2021 Gujarat The amended Gujarat Local Authorities Act disqualifies anyone with more than two children from contesting elections for bodies of local self-governance — panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations. Maharashtra The Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act disqualifies people who have more than two children from contesting local body elections (gram panchayats to municipal corporations). The Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) Rules, 2005 states that a person having more than two children is disqualified from holding a post in the state government. Women with more than two children are also not allowed to benefit from the Public Distribution System. Odisha The Odisha Zilla Parishad Act bars those individuals with more than two children from holding any post in panchayats and urban local bodies. Rajasthan For government jobs, candidates who have more than two children are not eligible for appointment. The maternity benefit provision is similar to that of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In light of the ruling, which essentially establishes a harmonious interpretation between population control policy and women's rights, the policies of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will likely become invalid specifically concerning maternity benefits for a third child. The remaining aspects of their policies should remain valid, as the Supreme Court also emphasized the importance of population control.

Applicability on Private Players

The ambit of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, concerning the right to life and personal liberty, extends to private entities as well. This expansion was affirmed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in the case of Kaushal Kishor v. State of Uttar Pradesh & Ors.

A Cue for Private Players

Given that the right to maternity benefits has been recognized as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, its applicability extends equally to private employers. While the Maternity Benefit Act currently stipulates a 26-week leave period for the first two children, the interpretation of Article 21 now necessitates the provision of at least 12 weeks of maternity leave even for the third child.

Progressive and Positive Implications

This judgment is progressive on multiple fronts:

It resists a mechanistic interpretation of service rules and recognizes the complexity of real-life situations—such as remarriage and custodial arrangements. It strengthens the position of working women, affirming that policies should support, not penalize, motherhood. The employers may need to re-evaluate and enhance their maternity policies to align with constitutional principles. This could lead to robust compliance with the existing Maternity Benefit Act, 2017. Draft an internal maternity policy that grants leave to women without putting any cap on the number of children.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court's affirmation of maternity benefits as a constitutional right represents a watershed moment in India's ongoing journey toward achieving substantive gender equality. Although the ruling explicitly applies to public sector employment, its significance resonates far beyond, setting a powerful precedent that compels private sector employers to critically reassess and strengthen their own maternity benefit frameworks. This judicial mandate serves as a clarion call for organizations across industries to not only comply with legal standards but also to actively foster workplace cultures that recognize and support the unique needs of working mothers. By proactively addressing the multifaceted challenges—ranging from financial burdens and entrenched cultural biases to gaps in policy implementation and compliance—the private sector can become a catalyst for positive change. In doing so, it will help create more inclusive, equitable, and supportive work environments that empower women to balance their professional and personal responsibilities without compromise. Ultimately, the Court's decision lays the groundwork for a broader societal transformation where the rights and dignity of women workers are upheld as integral to India's vision of social justice and economic progress.

